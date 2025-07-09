403
Kuwait Amb.: GCC Keen On Backing Human Rights
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Iman Al-Kheriji
GENEVA, July 9 (KUNA) -- GCC member states have been eager to continue their approach to back international collaboration and boost human rights, said Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN and Other International Organizations in Geneva on Wednesday.
Ambassador Nasser Al-Hayen made the statement to KUNA at the end of the 59th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).
He stressed the GCC states' key role played in formulating and backing some the paramount resolutions adopted by the UNHRC in a way that shows their unwavering commitment to enhancing human rights and protecting human dignity in all fields.
GCC member states are keen on boosting human rights in a manner that ensures the respect of countries' sovereignty and achieves sustainable development of all peoples, he stated.
The UNHRC adopted a key Gulf resolution proposed by Saudi Arabia and other countries, themed on boosting international collaboration and technical support, and building capabilities to enhance national frameworks to protect children in digital space.
The move embodies GCC member states' obligation to support international efforts on child protection, Al-Hayen noted.
He also referred that the UNHRC endorsed another resolution proposed by Qatar and supported by GCC states on empowering women and girls at sports.
The step shows much attention by GCC states to women's role and keenness on boosting their status in all domains, including sports, he elaborated.
Politically, the GCC deplored the Israeli occupation attacks on Iran, affirming its unwavering stance to the respect of countries' sovereignty and avoid interfering into their affairs.
The GCC also strongly condemned Israeli occupation continued attacks and forced displacement policy against Palestinians, in an attempt of the occupation to change the demography status of the occupied Palestinian territories, including Al-Quds Al-Sharif.
It expressed concern over serious violations committed by the Israeli occupation against international law and international humanitarian law in the besieged Gaza Strip and the West Bank.
On climate, GCC states underlined the need of balanced dealing with climate change issues, taking into account the development priorities of each country. (end)
