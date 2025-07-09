403
Omani, British Fms Discuss Prospects Of Gaza Truce
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, July 9 (KUNA) -- Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi spoke with his British counterpart David Lammy on the efforts to establish durable ceasefire in Gaza Strip and restore peace in the Middle East.
In a phone conversation on Wednesday, both ministers exchanged views on the Iranian nuclear file and prospects of restoring the diplomatic course with a view to ensuing security and stability in the region.
They also discussed the strategic cooperation and the joint programs related to investment and economic development, according to a statement from Oman's Foreign Ministry. (end)
