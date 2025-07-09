Laird Superfood® Broadens Functional Coffee Portfolio By Adding Functional Mushrooms To Whole Bean And Decaf Skus

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Pairing coffee with functional mushrooms – including chaga, lion's mane, maitake, and cordyceps – promotes energy, focus, and overall balance. Like all Laird Superfood coffee, the new additions are USDA Organic, shade-grown at high altitudes and hand-picked, providing a smooth and rich flavor experience.

"Mushroom coffee continues to grow in popularity, and we're expanding our offerings to reach the full spectrum of coffee drinkers – from those who prefer grinding their own high-quality beans to those looking to minimize their caffeine intake," said Jason Vieth, CEO of Laird Superfood. "These new products cater to a range of lifestyles, widen our reach, and give retailers more reason to drive shoppers to the coffee aisle."

Organic Perform Functional Mushroom Whole Bean Medium & Dark Roast Coffee

Designed for those who prefer to grind their own coffee beans, Laird Superfood Perform Whole Bean is the brand's first functional whole bean coffee offering. It also contains AquaminTM, a calcified sea algae that contains 72 trace minerals, nutrients often lacking in our diets. It shows up as small white specks on the beans because it is helping the mushrooms adhere to the coffee beans.

Organic Decaf Perform Functional Mushroom Ground Medium Roast Coffee

Offering a better decaf experience – smooth, clean, and chemical-free, Laird Superfood Perform Decaf is decaffeinated using the Swiss Water® Process – a premium, chemical-free method that removes 99.9% of caffeine while preserving the coffee's rich flavor and character.

These new mushroom coffees are available in 12-ounce bags for $20 at LairdSuperfood and will launch at select retailers and on Amazon at a later date. For more information about new products, follow @LairdSuperfood on Instagram and @LairdSuperfood on TikTok.

About Laird Superfood®

Laird Superfood is a minimally processed food brand dedicated to fueling active lifestyles with superfood products that support energy, endurance, and overall well-being. Founded in 2015 by world-renowned big wave surfer Laird Hamilton , the brand was born from his personal mission to find a better morning routine that could improve and sustain his performance while out catching waves. Alongside his wife, former professional beach volleyball legend, bestselling author and fitness icon Gabby Reece , the brand has expanded from superfood creamers to offer instant lattes, coffees, bars, prebiotic daily greens, and more. Laird Superfood is committed to offering simple ingredients and minimally processed foods that can help fuel people from sunrise to sunset.

