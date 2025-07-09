Ray Tubes Launches Vacuum Tubes Designed For Hi-Fi Audio

Ray Tubes vacuum tubes are designed and manufactured specifically for audio applications.

New-production vacuum tubes aim to revitalize audiophile tube market with industry-challenging quality control

- Nelson Wu, CEOOAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ray Tubes is pleased to announce that its new-production vacuum tubes are now available through its network of retail partners. Partnering with manufacturing partners around the world, Ray Tubes seeks to defy conventional wisdom that new-production tubes cannot match the performance of so-called New Old Stock.“New Old Stock is the gold standard for many audiophiles, but the current market for vacuum tubes is chaotic and inaccessible. That needs to change,” said Ray Tubes CEO Nelson Wu.“Our mission is to make buying tubes easy and hassle-free, which means consistent performance, price, and availability, as well as peace of mind through the Ray Tubes One Year Warranty.”Tube audio is part of a wider resurgence of interest in analog media, but the number of manufacturers has dwindled and vacuum tubes are not typically manufactured with audio in mind. In 2023, Justin Norvell of Fender Musical Instruments Corp. said,“You have to buy 100 tubes to get 30 you like.” Ray Tubes seeks to address this issue by building quality control into its supply chain.For each product, manufacturing partners are chosen for their expertise producing the vacuum tube in question. Then, Ray Tubes introduces its quality control procedures to the factory floor.“For an average production run, only about 5% of vacuum tubes make it past our quality control,” said Wu.“In effect, we're shifting the burden of identifying high-performance vacuum tubes from the end user to where it belongs-with us.”Ray Tubes vacuum tubes are available in the CORE, SELECT, and RESERVE Collections, each targeting a different demographic. CORE tubes are aimed at value-conscious users; SELECT tubes at those looking to get even more out of their existing systems; and RESERVE tubes at discerning audiophiles looking for the absolute best. A wide range of tubes is available, with future product releases planned to expand the selection further.About Ray TubesBased in Oakland, CA, Ray Tubes specializes in new-production vacuum tubes for the audiophile industry. Through its network of retail and brand partners, Ray Tubes' mission is to supply the industry with easily accessible tubes designed and tested specifically for audio applications. Many of the most common vacuum tubes, including the 12AU7, 12AX7, EL34, 6SN7, KT88, and 300B are available now. For more information, visit the Ray Tubes website .

