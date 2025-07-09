Nexpoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
DALLAS, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. ("NXRT" or the "Company") (NYSE: NXRT ) announced today that the Company is scheduled to host a conference call on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT), to discuss second quarter 2025 financial results.
The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 888-660-4430 or, for international callers, +1 646-960-0537 and using passcode Conference ID: 5001576. A live audio webcast of the call will be available online at the Company's website, (under "Resources"). An online replay will be available shortly after the call on the Company's website and continue to be available for 60 days.
A replay of the conference call will also be available through Tuesday, August 12, 2025, by dialing 800- 770- 2030 or, for international callers, +1 647- 362- 9199 and entering passcode 5001576.
The Company plans to issue a press release with second quarter 2025 financial results before market open on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
About NXRT
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience. More information about the Company is available at .
CONTACTS
Investor Relations
Kristen (Thomas) Griffith
[email protected]
Media Relations
[email protected]
SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Primexbt Launches MT5 PRO Account With Superior Conditions For High-Volume Traders
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment