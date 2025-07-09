RI Mining Debuts Seamless Crypto Mining App With AI Automation And Green Energy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Empowering users worldwide to effortlessly earn daily passive cryptocurrency income through an intuitive mobile platform

San Francisco, California, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RI Mining, a global leader in crypto infrastructure and cloud-based digital asset solutions, has officially launched its cutting-edge mobile cloud mining application . The platform empowers everyday users to effortlessly earn daily passive income from cryptocurrencies - directly from their smartphones - without the need for technical expertise or costly mining hardware.





Redefining Mining: No Rigs, No Hassle

Traditional cryptocurrency mining demands expensive, energy-intensive equipment and constant monitoring. RI Mining changes that narrative. Users can simply register, choose a mining contract that fits their financial goals, and let the platform's intelligent engine handle the rest. The system algorithmically identifies and mines the most profitable digital assets while users passively watch their earnings grow.

Key Features of the RI Mining Experience

Automated Crypto Mining Intelligence

Forget complex configurations or mining pool selection. RI Mining's AI-driven system autonomously selects the most profitable cryptocurrencies and manages resources efficiently - making the process truly plug-and-play.

Flexible Crypto Payout Options

RI Mining supports a diverse range of popular cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, and USDC. Users can choose their preferred asset for withdrawals, offering full financial flexibility.

Green Energy Infrastructure

In a time when crypto energy consumption is under scrutiny, RI Mining takes a greener path - its servers run on 100% renewable energy, ensuring an environmentally sustainable mining operation.

Military-Grade Security

With McAfee® protecting against malware and Cloudflare® shielding against DDoS and cyberattacks, RI Mining ensures all user data, earnings, and transactions remain secure and fully transparent.

Global Availability with Localized Support

Serving users in over 190 countries, RI Mining offers multilingual 24/7 customer service, providing localized guidance and support regardless of region or language.

How RI Mining Works: A Three-Step Onboarding

Create an account at in under one minute using your email. New users receive a $15 sign-up bonus and $0.60 daily login rewards - no deposit required to get started.

Browse a wide selection of USD-denominated contracts to suit your budget and strategy. Currency conversion is handled automatically in real time.

Once a contract is activated, daily rewards are deposited into your internal wallet. When your balance exceeds $100, you can withdraw your earnings in your chosen crypto or reinvest into new contracts for compounded growth.

Who Is RI Mining For?

RI Mining welcomes a broad spectrum of users:

Crypto Beginners exploring without high-risk exposure

Busy Professionals seeking automated income streams

Homemakers & Caregivers supplementing household finances

Students & Young Adults building early financial foundations

Retirees looking for secure, passive crypto investments

A Gateway to Decentralized Financial Independence

RI Mining transforms crypto mining into a streamlined, intuitive, and eco-conscious experience. With automatic earnings, low entry barriers, and green technology, this platform is more than a mining tool - it's a vehicle for financial empowerment.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

