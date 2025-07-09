ICTC And Vector Institute Partner To Accelerate Canada's AI Talent Pipeline
ICTC and the Vector Institute will equip students and startups with the critical skills to scale AI innovation in Canada. Rooted in a shared mission to strengthen Canada's digital economy, the collaboration will help to ensure the country remains globally competitive in emerging technologies.
Growing Canada's AI Advantage with Student Talent
This partnership is anchored in ICTC's national Work-Integrated Learning (WIL) Digital program, which provides students with AI-aligned work placements, access to advanced training resources, essential employment readiness tools, and real-world work experience through paid job placements.
Over the next three years, this $1.5 million collaboration will support 150 paid student work placements , enabling students to gain hands-on experience and make meaningful contributions to Canada's AI ecosystem.
Accelerating Innovation and Commercialization in Canada's AI Startup Ecosystem
At the heart of this initiative is a commitment to fuel Canada's innovation economy by developing a robust AI talent pipeline that directly supports both early-stage ventures and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Through this partnership, students will be embedded within the Vector Institute's FastLane community-a dynamic network of AI-enabled startup businesses-to help bring cutting-edge research and products to market.
By contributing technical expertise, fresh perspectives, and applied research capacity, these students will help accelerate commercialization efforts, enabling startups and SMEs to more rapidly transform ideas into viable, market-ready solutions. This, in turn, supports the broader national goal of growing Canada's innovation-driven economy and expanding the global competitiveness of its small business sector.
“This partnership represents a strategic investment in Canada's future, one that strengthens our innovation economy and ensures that Canadian talent is driving global competitiveness in emerging technologies. By combining real-world experiences with cutting-edge research and training, we're equipping students with the skills they need to thrive while heightening Canada's innovation economy. Together with the Vector Institute, we're proud to support a future-ready workforce that helps shape the next wave of AI-driven solutions.” – Namir Anani, President and CEO of ICTC
“As the nexus of the Ontario AI ecosystem, Vector is uniquely placed to connect the province's world-class AI talent with SMEs and startups from our FastLane community. A hotbed for AI talent, Ontario is producing more than 1000 new AI grads each year, with more than 90% remaining in the province. Our work with ICTC will ensure that Ontario maintains a vibrant commercial AI ecosystem where AI talent wants to live and build their careers.” – Glenda Crisp, President and CEO of the Vector Institute
