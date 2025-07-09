PAHO Launches New Interactive Dashboard To Monitor Respiratory Viruses In The Americas

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)- The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has launched a newto enhance monitoring and analysis of respiratory virus circulation trends across the Americas, with the goal of strengthening surveillance and facilitating timely analysis of regional trends.

This interactive dashboard presents virological data (from FluNet) and epidemiological data (from FluID) available through the regional data hub (AMart), providing an intuitive, multilingual platform for exploring key indicators.

The dashboard features three main sections:



Virologic Surveillance presents percent positivity and laboratory sample data for all countries and subregions, enabling detailed tracking of virus circulation patterns.

Syndromic Surveillance: displays data on reported cases of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and influenza-like illness (ILI), along with intensive care unit (ICU) admissions and SARI-related deaths, offering insights into the clinical presentation of circulating respiratory viruses. Country Profiles: allows users to select any country in the Americas and view all related virologic and syndromic surveillance data on a single, integrated page.

All dashboard visualisations are interactive, customizable by time-period, and available in Spanish, English, French, and Portuguese. The tool is updated weekly and is intended for public health professionals, health authorities, and other stakeholders involved in respiratory virus surveillance.

In addition, the dashboard includes a feature that provides access to an updated regional summary of the virological situation. As of epidemiological week 25 of 2025 (June 15–21), the data show that the circulation of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) aligns with historical seasonal patterns, with high activity in the Southern Hemisphere and low activity in the Northern Hemisphere. For SARS-CoV-2, no defined seasonality is observed; however, circulation remains low in most subregions, except for the Caribbean, where higher activity has been detected.

For more detailed and up-to-date information on respiratory viruses in the Americas, visit PAHO's new interactive dashboard.

The post PAHO launches new interactive dashboard to monitor respiratory viruses in the Americas appeared first on Caribbean News Global .