LD Micro To Host Main Event XIX

This premier investor conference will take place October 19-21, 2025, at the iconic Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

This year's conference will showcase senior executives from public and some private companies across various sectors and geographies. The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception.

"The Main Event is a culmination of over 25 years of hard work and passion for small company investing. During the year, you have thousands of financial events, but very few truly stand out. Our relationships, sincerity, and history of being a trusted resource in our space, allow us to create something special for our patrons annually. A great vibe that does not exist anywhere else. We look forward to sharing insights and laughs with our incredible community, and for me to be back on center stage," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

For companies that wish to attend, contact registration: ... .

If you are a private or institutional investor interested in learning more about the conference, please reach out to Dean Summers, ... .

About LD Micro

LD Micro is dedicated to being the most important resource in the micro-cap space. From its industry-recognized index and robust data to hosting some of the most influential events each year, LD Micro's mission is to provide unparalleled access and insight for those seeking the next generation of great companies.

