Jerasoft Celebrates 20 Years Of Trusted Connections

What began in 2005 as a vision to simplify telecom billing has grown into a trusted, international company serving clients in over 35 countries and helping businesses across telecom and cloud industries thrive. From our very first deployment to our latest version of the JeraSoft Billing , we've remained committed to delivering flexible, reliable and innovative solutions that empower our customers to succeed.

JeraSoft has always consistently prioritized relationships as much as results. We have always tried to treat customers as our family and will continue to do so with care, trust and long-term commitment at the core of every interaction.

"We're not just celebrating years. We're celebrating the people, the challenges we've overcome together, and the trust our clients place in us every day," says Andrii Zinchenko, co-founder of JeraSoft. "This anniversary is a heartfelt thank you to our clients, partners and our incredible team who made this journey possible."

Over the past two decades JeraSoft has:



Supported hundreds of telecom providers, ISPs and service operators in streamlining and automating their VoIP billing processes



Delivered numerous successful integrations with major telecom switches , ensuring seamless compatibility and deployment



Earned a reputation for outstanding customer support : fast, responsive, and genuinely invested in client success



Maintained a strong presence at leading international telecom exhibitions , staying connected with the industry and clients worldwide

Gained the trust of major enterprise-level partners through complex integrations , including tax automation tools used by market leaders in the U.S.

As we look to the future, we're more energized than ever to continue growing, innovating, and exceeding expectations. Our 20th anniversary is not the finish line. It's just another exciting chapter.