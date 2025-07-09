Azerbaijan Strikes High Note With Opening Of Gabala Int'l Music Festival
This year's festival will begin with the performance of Jangi, a piece by Uzeyir Hajibeyli, commemorating the 140th anniversary of the genius Azerbaijani composer.
The event will also mark the 100th anniversary of Rauf Atakishiyev and the 90th anniversary of Vasif Adigozalov, two prominent figures in Azerbaijani music history.
Running through July 29, the festival will feature renowned performers, emerging talents, and ensembles from various countries, taking center stage in Gabala.
Since its inception in 2009, the Gabala International Music Festival has become a vibrant platform for international cultural exchange. Celebrated not only as a classical music event, it serves as a cultural bridge that transcends borders and fosters dialogue through music.
In addition to its traditional summer schedule, the festival delighted audiences with a special“Winter Fairy Tale” edition this past February.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Primexbt Launches MT5 PRO Account With Superior Conditions For High-Volume Traders
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment