Azerbaijan Strikes High Note With Opening Of Gabala Int'l Music Festival

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 14th Gabala International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture, the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, and Gilan Holding, will open on July 24, Trend reports.

This year's festival will begin with the performance of Jangi, a piece by Uzeyir Hajibeyli, commemorating the 140th anniversary of the genius Azerbaijani composer.

The event will also mark the 100th anniversary of Rauf Atakishiyev and the 90th anniversary of Vasif Adigozalov, two prominent figures in Azerbaijani music history.

Running through July 29, the festival will feature renowned performers, emerging talents, and ensembles from various countries, taking center stage in Gabala.

Since its inception in 2009, the Gabala International Music Festival has become a vibrant platform for international cultural exchange. Celebrated not only as a classical music event, it serves as a cultural bridge that transcends borders and fosters dialogue through music.

In addition to its traditional summer schedule, the festival delighted audiences with a special“Winter Fairy Tale” edition this past February.