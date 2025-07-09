Otterbox Launches New Defender Series Pro XT And Thin Flex Series Folding Phone Cases For Samsung's New Galaxy Z Fold7 And Galaxy Z Flip7

MENAFN - PR Newswire) FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox unveils two new phone case styles for Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7. The new folding phone cases will be available in the signature OtterBox Defender Series Pro XT and the OtterBox Thin Flex Series, providing premium protection and a sleek design for one of Samsung's most innovative and standout devices.

Defender Series Pro XT with Magnets for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 : Rigorously tested to withstand drops 4 times the military standard, this rugged folding phone case features rubber edges for enhanced grip, reducing the risk of accidental drops, and port covers to block out dust and dirt. The reinforced hinge design moves seamlessly with the phone, providing added protection without sacrificing functionality. The Defender Series Pro XT for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 features magnets to provide up to 15W of Fast Charge and will be available in Black and Sagebrush colorways.

Thin Flex Series for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 : This slim, precision-fit, folding phone case delivers proven protection with distinct style. Thin Flex Series snaps onto your phone in an instant and stays on to guard against drops, scratches and scrapes. Extra layering around the edges ensures a secure fit while raised edges around the screen and camera provide added protection. Whether your phone is folded or unfolded, the ultra-slim design safeguards without interfering with any of the devices features or functions.

"The new OtterBox cases for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 showcase our dedication to pushing the boundaries of design and durability," said OtterBox CEO Trey Northrup. "These devices are unlike any other on the market, and our cases reflect their unique and distinct nature, providing users with unparalleled protection and style."

OtterBox Defender Series Pro XT for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Thin Flex Series for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 are available now. For more information, please visit OtterBox .

SOURCE OtterBox

