Derek A. Chandler Unveils Heart-Wrenching Continuation In“The Colors Of The Rainbow: Book 2 Lost Connections”
“Lost Connections” masterfully intertwines the narratives of Opal's scattered offspring-Lloyd, Miles, Wayne, Mike, Donna, Margaret Anne, and Martin-each grappling with the haunting legacy of their mother's struggles. From Lloyd's brutal Vietnam War flashbacks and escape from an abusive orphanage to Miles' battle with addiction and unexpected fatherhood, Chandler unflinchingly exposes the scars of systemic neglect and the relentless pursuit of redemption. The book expands its lens to include Derek Chandler's own poignant journey, revealing how the twins Martin and Derek were torn apart at birth, and Derek's lifelong quest to reconcile his identity amid the chaos.
Chandler's raw, evocative prose captures the siblings' struggles with addiction, abuse, poverty, and mental health, while highlighting moments of unexpected hope-a retired boxer's legacy, a songwriter's rise from trauma, and the fragile bonds that keep families tethered across decades. Themes of identity, forgiveness, and the unbreakable will to survive pulse through every chapter, offering readers a visceral testament to the human spirit.
“Lost Connections is not just a story of survival, it's also a battle cry for anyone who's ever been torn from their roots,” says Chandler.“These characters claw their way back to each other because, in the end, family is the only compass that matters. Family is all that matters.”
About Derek Chandler
Derek Chandler, a voice for the marginalized, writes with a blend of lyrical grit and compassion honed by years of advocacy work. His debut series, The Colors of the Rainbow, has been praised for its emotional depth and unvarnished portrayal of intergenerational trauma. Chandler resides in New York, where he continues to amplify stories of resilience.
Availability
“The Colors of the Rainbow: Book 2 – Lost Connections” is available now in paperback and audiobook formats.
– Purchase Links : Amazon and Barnes & Noble .
For interviews, review copies, or media inquiries, contact: Derek A. Chandler.
