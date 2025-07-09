403
AUD/USD Signal Today 09/7: Ascending Channel Pattern (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6625. Add a stop-loss at 0.6400. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6400. Add a stop-loss at 0.6625.
There will be no major economic numbers affecting the Australian dollar and the US dollar this week. The other key major data to watch will come out next week when the US publishes the latest inflation data.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAUD/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the AUD/USD exchange rat has moved from a low of 0.5910 in April to the current 0.6530. It has formed an ascending channel and is along the lower side.The pair has moved above the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). It also moved above the 50% Fibonacci Retracement level.Therefore, the pair will likely bounce back, with the next resistance level to watch being the psychological point at 0.6600. A drop below the 100-day moving average at 0.6435 will invalidate the bullish view.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? Check out the best forex trading platform for beginners Australia worth using.
