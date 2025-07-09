Francisco Smith Of Bocas Del Toro Panama Is Released But Must Sign In Every Month -
Several Suntracs leaders are facing legal proceedings. Genaro López and Jaime Caballero are detained, while Saúl Méndez and Erasmo Cerrud are under protection in foreign embassies, awaiting asylum. The leaders of the Single Union of Construction and Related Workers (Suntracs)-Saúl Méndez, Erasmo Cerrud, Genaro López, and Jaime Caballero-are facing various legal proceedings that have yet to be resolved. The charges include aggravated fraud, money laundering, document forgery, criminal conspiracy, and malfeasance, in an investigation that also implicates other union leaders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment