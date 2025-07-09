EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

FORTEC Elektronik AG publishes preliminary group turnover for 2024/2025 and adjusts earnings forecast – Market environment remains challenging

FORTEC Elektronik AG publishes preliminary group turnover for 2024/2025 and adjusts earnings forecast –

Market environment remains challenging

Preliminary group turnover for the 2024/2025 financial year of EUR 79.5 million Earnings forecast for the 2024/2025 financial year adjusted: Group EBIT of between EUR 1.0 million and EUR 2.0 million (previously: EUR 4.0 million to EUR 6.0 million) expected

According to the first preliminary figures, FORTEC will not achieve all of the forecast expectations after twelve months of the 2024/2025 financial year due to the overall economic conditions.

FORTEC Elektronik AG was confronted with continued difficult economic conditions in the last financial year 2024/2025 (01/07/2024 – 30/06/2025). In addition to the continued weak investment dynamic in Germany, the increasing debate on business tariffs, particularly in the USA has had a negative effect for a number of weeks.

This development has led to further, noticeable reluctance on the part of customers. Nevertheless, a turnover in the region of the lower value of the previous forecast range was achiever. However, higher costs, including due to volatile tariff policies and a reduction in investment in the project business that is high-margin for the company had a negative effect on profitability and also made forecasting earnings development more difficult, which will develop with an as yet unclear future turnaround in the economic environment of the previous magnitude. Furthermore, the company has reacted both structurally and with regard to the addressed marked in order to also set its own additional momentum.

The Management Board of FORTEC Elektronik AG has therefore decided to adjust the earnings forecast for the 2024/2025 financial year accordingly. Due to the aforementioned data, it is expecting a group EBIT of between EUR 1.0 million and EUR 2.0 million (previously: EUR 4.0 million to EUR 6.0 million).

Sandra Maile, CEO of FORTEC Elektronik AG, comments:“The current overall economic situation is posing noticeable challenges to us, along with many other companies in our sector. In particular, the continued uncertainty regarding tariffs and the cautious willingness to invest on the part of our customers had a direct effect on our turnover and earnings expectations. Although we initiated countermeasures quickly, they are only having a limited effect in the current market environment. We have to conclude the 2024/2025 financial year painfully and look to the future. As soon as the market environment has stabilised, we are well positioned to continue with the positive development of the previous years.”

The preliminary key financial figures for the 2024/2025 financial year are scheduled to be published at the end of August 2025.

Sandra Maile

Chair of the Management Board

FORTEC Elektronik AG (ISIN Share: DE0005774103, WKN: 577410), based in Germering, Germany, was founded in 1984 as an international distributor of standard solutions in the field of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group today offers customer-specific developments and complete system developments. Since April 2020, FORTEC Elektronik AG has been the holding company responsible for management of the affiliated companies, group strategy and essential parts of the administration. FORTEC Elektronik AG has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK and the USA.



