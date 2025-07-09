Delticom AG: AGM Approves Dividend
Sehnde, July 9, 2025 – Delticom AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE 0005146807, stock market symbol DEX), Europe's leading online retailer for tyres and complete wheels, will pay a € 0.12 per share dividend for the 2024 financial year.
Presence at the Annual General Meeting of Delticom AG, which operates the leading online tyre shops for private and commercial end customers in Europe with its brands ReifenDirekt, MotorradreifenDirekt and Autoreifenonline, amounted to 72.04 % of its issued share capital. Shareholders approved all items on the agenda with large majorities. Karl-Otto Lang and Andrea Hartmann-Piraudeau were confirmed as members of the Supervisory Board. Shareholders will receive a dividend payout of € 0.12 per share for the 2024 financial year. Delticom Group's total annual revenues increased by 1.3 % to € 481.6 million in 2024. At € 22.7 million, operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were € 900,000 higher than the previous year's figure of € 21.8 million. Consolidated net income amounted to € 4.0 million.
“Delticom has convinced operationally in 2024 and at the same time laid important strategic foundations for the future. By investing in modern logistics, intelligent automation and the targeted use of artificial intelligence, we are strengthening our competitiveness in the long term,” said Delticom Management Board member Andreas Prüfer in his speech.“We trust in the expertise of our employees – and give them the space to take responsibility. Our innovative strength is created where our employees think, help shape and break new ground with courage every day.”
The half-year report will be made available for download on the website in the“Investor Relations” section on August 14, 2025.
About Delticom:
With its brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.
