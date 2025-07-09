Delticom AG: AGM approves dividend

EQS-News: Delticom AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Sehnde, July 9, 2025 – Delticom AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE 0005146807, stock market symbol DEX), Europe's leading online retailer for tyres and complete wheels, will pay a € 0.12 per share dividend for the 2024 financial year.



Presence at the Annual General Meeting of Delticom AG, which operates the leading online tyre shops for private and commercial end customers in Europe with its brands ReifenDirekt, MotorradreifenDirekt and Autoreifenonline, amounted to 72.04 % of its issued share capital. Shareholders approved all items on the agenda with large majorities. Karl-Otto Lang and Andrea Hartmann-Piraudeau were confirmed as members of the Supervisory Board. Shareholders will receive a dividend payout of € 0.12 per share for the 2024 financial year. Delticom Group's total annual revenues increased by 1.3 % to € 481.6 million in 2024. At € 22.7 million, operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were € 900,000 higher than the previous year's figure of € 21.8 million. Consolidated net income amounted to € 4.0 million.



“Delticom has convinced operationally in 2024 and at the same time laid important strategic foundations for the future. By investing in modern logistics, intelligent automation and the targeted use of artificial intelligence, we are strengthening our competitiveness in the long term,” said Delticom Management Board member Andreas Prüfer in his speech.“We trust in the expertise of our employees – and give them the space to take responsibility. Our innovative strength is created where our employees think, help shape and break new ground with courage every day.”



The half-year report will be made available for download on the website in the“Investor Relations” section on August 14, 2025.









About Delticom: With its brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.



The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of around 600 brands and nearly 80,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 348 online shops and online distribution platforms in 70 countries, serving approximately 20 million customers. In the online shop Reifendirekt, sustainable and resource-saving tyres are labelled accordingly and awarded a sustainability seal.



As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's around 26,000 partner garages in Europe for mounting at the customer's request.



Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.



Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets.



In fiscal year 2024, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 482 million euros. At the end of the first quarter of 2025, the company employed 117 people.



The shares of Delticom AG have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).



