Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (July 10-12, 2025)
Doha, Qatar: The hot summer winds blowing in require a refreshing retreat. Luckily, a very cool weekend awaits.
Qatar Toy Festival
Until August 8, 2025
Weekdays: 2pm-10pm; Weekends: 2pm-11pm
Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC)
The third edition of the Qatar Toy Festival comes back to the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) to the delight of families looking to beat the heat while having some fun. Click here to read all about it. Tickets here .
Pakistan Mango Festival
July 10 – July 19, 2025
4pm - 9pm
Souq Waqif
The popular Pakistani Mango Exhibition, known as the Pakistani Hamba, is set to return to Souq Waqif, bringing some of the finest Pakistani mangoes and related products to Doha. Read more here .
LATINOAMERICANO
Until July 19, 2025
Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Saturday: 9am–7pm; Tuesday: Closed; Thursday: 9am– 9pm; Friday: 1:30pm–7pm
National Museum of Qatar
This exhibition, which comes as part of the Qatar-Argentina-Chile 2025 Year of Culture, presents a compelling overview of Latin America's artistic production from 1900 to the present through over 170 artworks. Tickets here .
TJ Monterde Live in Doha
July 11, 2025
8pm – 11pm
Conference Hall, Al Luqta St, Al Rayyan, Qatar
Popular Filipino crooner TJ Monterde, and special guest KZ Tandingan, are poised to be a highlight in this month's entertainment calendar, with the duo bringing over the essence of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) to the heart of Qatar. Filipino music lovers are in for a truly memorable musical night. Tickets here .
V. Unbeatable at MoQ
Until July 12, 2025
5:30pm;7pm;8:30pm
Mall of Qatar, Oasis Stage
The 12-member dance group V. Unbeatable, winners of America's Got Talent, are performing live at the Mall of Qatar with two electrifying shows on the Oasis Stage, featuring high energy acrobatics, motorbike stunts, and more. Show is free.
Little Chef Workshop
Until July 12, 2025
6pm – 9pm
Ezdan Mall Wakra
Little Chef Workshop offers children the opportunity to put on their aprons and discover the fun of cooking through interactive, hands-on activities. The will indulge in pizza baking, cookie decorating, arts and crafts, and other playful activities like making playdough pizzas and custom chef hats. The event is free to attend. Registration on-site.
City Summer Camp
Until September 1, 2025
6pm – 10pm
2nd Floor, in front of Gold Market, City Center Doha
City Center promises families amazing summer activities for their kids, with daily smiles and fun and sweet childhood memories for them to cherish for long.
