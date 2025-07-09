Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (July 10-12, 2025)

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Khalid Elsawi | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The hot summer winds blowing in require a refreshing retreat. Luckily, a very cool weekend awaits.

Qatar Toy Festival

Until August 8, 2025

Weekdays: 2pm-10pm; Weekends: 2pm-11pm

Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC)

The third edition of the Qatar Toy Festival comes back to the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) to the delight of families looking to beat the heat while having some fun. Click here to read all about it. Tickets here .

Pakistan Mango Festival

July 10 – July 19, 2025

4pm - 9pm

Souq Waqif

The popular Pakistani Mango Exhibition, known as the Pakistani Hamba, is set to return to Souq Waqif, bringing some of the finest Pakistani mangoes and related products to Doha. Read more here .

LATINOAMERICANO

Until July 19, 2025

Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Saturday: 9am–7pm; Tuesday: Closed; Thursday: 9am– 9pm; Friday: 1:30pm–7pm

National Museum of Qatar

This exhibition, which comes as part of the Qatar-Argentina-Chile 2025 Year of Culture, presents a compelling overview of Latin America's artistic production from 1900 to the present through over 170 artworks. Tickets here .

TJ Monterde Live in Doha

July 11, 2025

8pm – 11pm

Conference Hall, Al Luqta St, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Popular Filipino crooner TJ Monterde, and special guest KZ Tandingan, are poised to be a highlight in this month's entertainment calendar, with the duo bringing over the essence of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) to the heart of Qatar. Filipino music lovers are in for a truly memorable musical night. Tickets here .

V. Unbeatable at MoQ

Until July 12, 2025

5:30pm;7pm;8:30pm

Mall of Qatar, Oasis Stage

The 12-member dance group V. Unbeatable, winners of America's Got Talent, are performing live at the Mall of Qatar with two electrifying shows on the Oasis Stage, featuring high energy acrobatics, motorbike stunts, and more. Show is free.

Little Chef Workshop

Until July 12, 2025

6pm – 9pm

Ezdan Mall Wakra

Little Chef Workshop offers children the opportunity to put on their aprons and discover the fun of cooking through interactive, hands-on activities. The will indulge in pizza baking, cookie decorating, arts and crafts, and other playful activities like making playdough pizzas and custom chef hats. The event is free to attend. Registration on-site.

City Summer Camp

Until September 1, 2025

6pm – 10pm

2nd Floor, in front of Gold Market, City Center Doha

City Center promises families amazing summer activities for their kids, with daily smiles and fun and sweet childhood memories for them to cherish for long.