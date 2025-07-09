'The Greatest American' Goes Viral: Dr. Mark Skousen, Economist, Launches #1 Coffee Table Book Campaign

Mark Skousen

Dr. Mark Skousen Calls on Americans to Put Benjamin Franklin Front and Center, Uniting the Nation One Coffee Table at a Time.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At this year's FreedomFest, the nation's premier libertarian conference, economist, author, and direct descendant of Benjamin Franklin, Dr. Mark Skousen , captivated audiences with his groundbreaking book, The Greatest American: Benjamin Franklin, The World's Most Versatile Genius . The book, which soared to #1 on C-SPAN Book TV over the July 4th weekend, is now sparking a national movement. Skousen now launches a unifying campaign:“Move the book from your nightstand to the coffee table.” His goal? To make The Greatest American a visible symbol of patriotism, pride, and conversation. Readers are encouraged to post photos of the book on their coffee tables with the hashtag #1CoffeeTableBook, proudly declaring:“This book can make America proud again!” Watch on C-SPAN

"It's a tremendous honor to see The Greatest American reach #1 on C-SPAN Book TV during the Fourth of July weekend. As a direct descendant of Benjamin Franklin, I can't think of a better time to celebrate his legacy than on America's birthday. Franklin's ideas helped build this nation, and I'm thrilled that his wisdom is once again inspiring Americans at a time when we need it most," says Dr. Skousen. "This is the perfect time to make The Greatest American a must-have addition to any coffee table.

“Few scholars know Franklin as well or as intimately as Mark Skousen,” says Eric Weiner, author of Ben and Me.“Skousen makes a compelling case not only for Franklin's greatness but also for his relevance today. He is the most modern of founders, and the most fun.”

Readers rave, "I just finished reading your new book and loved it. It is both entertaining and educational. There was a lot I didn't know about Ben Franklin. It deserves to be on everyone's coffee table. Of all the founders, he can truly bring America together again." – Marc Eliot, Hollywood's #1 biographer

The Man Behind the Myth

In "The Greatest American," Mark Skousen challenges readers to reconsider Benjamin Franklin, not just as a founding father, but as a complex and often contradictory figure. Was he a principled inventor or a savvy self-promoter? A devout public servant or an opportunist? Skousen reveals little-known truths: Franklin's support for free trade and inflationary war financing, his preference for private over state welfare, his shifting views on religion and slavery, his rejection of party politics, his refusal to patent inventions, his dramatic rift with his loyalist son, and his colorful romantic life, even into his 80s.

A Book for Our Time

Critics and readers alike hail The Greatest American as a vivid, accessible, and modern account of Franklin's life and values. In a time of division, Skousen positions Franklin as a voice of common sense, compromise, and entrepreneurial spirit. The book includes 80 practical lessons from Franklin's life that remain relevant today, from managing money and investing wisely to embracing curiosity and lifelong learning.

"The Greatest American is a testament to the unwavering ideologies and beliefs held by one of the nation's leading visionaries. As a coffee table favorite, it's not just a conversation starter, it's a statement piece that reminds us of the timeless values that built this country and the genius of the man who helped shape its destiny," exclaims Dr. Skousen.

About the Author

Dr. Mark Skousen is a renowned economist, financial advisor, and author of over 25 books. Known as“America's Economist,” he is a former CIA analyst, university professor, and the longtime host of FreedomFest. As a direct descendant of Benjamin Franklin, Skousen brings unmatched personal insight and scholarly depth to The Greatest American.

