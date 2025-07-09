A Power Play: K9 Resorts Embarks On Joint Venture With Its Largest Franchisee Group

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This shift enables the K9 Resorts corporate team to dedicate even more time and resources to drive growth and profitability across its entire franchise system. In addition to providing five-star services for dogs, K9 Resorts is doubling down on its commitment to world-class franchisee support, training and innovation.

"We want to be the best franchisor we can be – a more focused franchisor means more support and increased profit for each of our franchisees," said Jason Parker, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of K9 Resorts. " This venture reflects our goal of growing our world-class brand and empowering our franchisees to thrive."

As K9 Resorts experiences consistent interest in its proven and lucrative franchise opportunity , the joint venture is a launchpad for accelerated growth powered by proven partners and a thriving franchisee-first model. Last year, LPHI invested $10M into the brand and have continued to sign on for additional locations. Looking ahead, K9 Resorts will continue to grow alongside LPHI, opening more locations in new markets across the U.S. LPHI currently owns and operates K9 Resorts in Arizona, California, Florida, and Illinois.

"We have assembled a great team of executives from across the worlds of large-scale hospitality, entertainment, consumer banking, insurance, pet care, and franchising," shared Alan Leibman, co-CEO of Luxury Pet Hotel Investments, LLC . "Additionally, we have found a great brand in K9 Resorts that we truly believe in. Together, we feel that we can build on K9 Resorts' leading position in the industry and become a household name in premium pet care."

With pet ownership continuing to increase and more than 50% of U.S. households owning a dog (64 million) , the demand for pet services is greater than ever . K9 Resorts is meeting that demand with the unmatched quality of its services and facilities, and is poised to further dominate the sector as an industry leader.

K9 Resorts is actively seeking single and multi-unit owners to bring luxury pet boarding and daycare to their community. To learn more about the K9 Resorts franchise opportunity, visit . To learn more about K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotels, visit .

About K9 Resorts

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel ( ) strives to offer the best pet care experience for all the dogs in its care and has been honored with five IBPSA Pet Care Business Excellence Awards, the highest level of recognition within the pet industry. Founded in 2005, by brothers Steven and Jason Parker, each K9 Resort is custom-designed with hospital-grade ventilation systems, antimicrobial flooring, cage-free luxury boarding and world-class, professionally trained staff members. The Parkers were named the 2025 Entrepreneur Of The Year® New Jersey Award winners by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), a prestigious national business award for ambitious leaders. Steven Parker was also the recipient of the 2024 Founders Award from the Professional Animal Care Certification Council (PACCC), a prestigious recognition for making significant contributions to the industry. Recommended by numerous pet professionals and several major publications, K9 Resorts is proud to lead the way in the pet hospitality industry.

SOURCE K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel