NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem

The raise will accelerate the development of a dual infrastructure: NEXBRIDGE, a regulated issuer of asset-backed digital assets, and NEXPLACE, a next-generation trading platform.

NEXBRIDGE and NEXPLACE today announced the closing of a $8 million Series A funding round led by Fulgur Ventures. The capital will fast-track the expansion of a Bitcoin-native financial infrastructure that merges regulated issuance with seamless trading for retail and institutional clients worldwide.

Early access to NEXPLACE is now available - users can join the waitlist here .

NEXBRIDGE will use the proceeds to launch new digital assets and pursue additional listings across licensed exchanges. NEXPLACE will accelerate development and go-to-market execution ahead of its H2 2025 launch, while advancing further licensing efforts in key jurisdictions.

NEXBRIDGE and NEXPLACE currently operate as separate entities, but share the same shareholder group and strategic roadmap- with plans to consolidate under a single holding once the necessary corporate and jurisdictional steps are completed.

A new on-chain market architecture

NEXBRIDGE issues regulated digital assets backed by real underlying value, offering both familiar exposures and new formats for accessing them. In November 2024, NEXBRIDGE launched USTBL-the first public, regulated digital asset backed by U.S. Treasury Bills and issued on Bitcoin infrastructure via the Liquid Network. Initially listed on Bitfinex Securities, USTBL is now preparing to expand across additional licensed exchanges.

Following this, El Salvador's digital‐asset regulator (CNAD) approved a broader range of products-spanning from single-stock exposures to multi-asset strategies-set to launch on NEXPLACE and other licensed venues, including through NEXBRIDGE's own OTC desk.

NEXPLACE, licensed as a Digital Asset Service Provider, offers a unified venue for trading a wide range of digital assets-from native cryptocurrencies and utility tokens to asset-linked instruments. Advanced features-such as using eligible tokenized assets as collateral for derivatives-will be gradually rolled out following launch.

Unlike models where tokenized assets are mere digital wrappers of off-chain products, NEXBRIDGE issues digital assets that are regulated at the token level. Each issuance is formally approved by CNAD, receives a unique instrument identifier, and includes public disclosures such as proof-of-reserve attestations and a dedicated termsheet detailing key information. In this model, transparency and regulatory oversight apply directly to the digital asset users hold and trade-not just to the structure behind it.

While initial distribution will occur primarily via NEXPLACE, the infrastructure is designed for openness. NEXBRIDGE's regulatory architecture allows its assets to be listed on other licensed trading venues-ensuring portability.

This dual model bridges two worlds: providing secure, regulated access to digital markets for global users-especially those in fast-growing emerging economies-while giving institutions a simplified interface to manage both crypto and asset-linked positions with full transparency.

Strategic alignment and investor support

Fulgur Ventures, the lead investor, supports Bitcoin‐native infrastructure with real‐world applications.

Blockstream - the Bitcoin infrastructure firm behind the Liquid Network layer-2 that powers asset issuance and settlement - emphasized the partnership's strategic potential.

About NEXBRIDGE

is a regulated issuer headquartered in El Salvador. It creates and offers asset-linked digital assets under the country's Digital Asset Issuance Law, with settlement secured through the Bitcoin-based Liquid Network.

About NEXPLACE

About Fulgur Ventures

is a Bitcoin native investment firm focused on infrastructure and applications that unlock Bitcoin's role in global financial systems.

