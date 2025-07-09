LTRC:Project Launched To Train Jordan's Land Transport Workers

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 9 (Petra) -Land Transport Regulatory Commission (LTRC) on Wednesday launched a training program for drivers and workers in the Kingdom's land transport sector, effective July 1.In a statement, the LTRC said this program comes in implementation of the provisions of the legislation regulating Jordan's land transport sector and aims to enhance its worker "efficiency".The project also seeks to enhance traffic safety in the Kingdom, reduce accidents, and raise "efficient" performance of transport workers.On its scope, the LTRC noted this project will train drivers in tourist and rental transport sector, public buses, transport means for educational institutions and private schools, small public passenger vehicles and heavy freight trucks.The LTRC added that this project is in implementation of Article (24) of the Passenger Transport Regulation Law of 2017, which launched requirements for passenger transport drivers and their completion of the required courses.The commission indicated that the cost of the training course is only a one-time JD20 and a certificate will be issued valid for a 5-year period from the date of issuance.The LTRC noted "readiness" of Jordan Traffic Institute and Royal Automobile Club of Jordan (RACJ) to hold these courses nationwide, adding that a "sufficient" number of motorists should attend in each governorate to begin training activities.