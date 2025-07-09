The Vomela Companies Acquires Leading Direct Mail Automation And Printing Company PFL To Expand Its Capabilities

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vomela Companies, a full-service provider of visual communications and specialty graphics, today announced the acquisition of PFL, a leading direct mail automation and printing company based in Livingston, Montana. This strategic move enhances Vomela's national footprint and strengthens its ability to deliver data-driven, multi-channel marketing solutions to clients across industries.

Founded in 1996, PFL helps marketers automate, personalize, and measure direct mail just like digital channels. Its platform integrates with CRMs and marketing automation tools like Salesforce, Adobe Marketo Engage, and Iterable, enabling triggered mail sends based on customer behavior. The company is also known for its extensive range of high-quality standard and custom print solutions, including brochures, postcards, catalogs, and Every Door Direct Mail® solutions.

Headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, Vomela is a leading, full-service provider of specialized graphics solutions that bring ideas to life-delivering high-quality visuals for any surface, at any scale. From in-store signage for major retailers like Lowe's and Costco to fleet graphics for companies like Staples and standout visuals at iconic events like the Olympics and the NYC Marathon, Vomela is a trusted partner to both global and local brands-with more than 20 locations and 1,300+ employees across North America.

"Direct mail continues to be one of the most effective and measurable marketing channels," said Mark Auth, President and CEO of The Vomela Companies. "Adding PFL's capabilities to our portfolio allows us to expand our end-to-end direct mail campaign support and automation-from creative strategy to production, personalization, and delivery."

PFL will remain in its current Livingston facility and operate as a division of The Vomela Companies, maintaining staff to ensure business continuity and client satisfaction. The combined expertise of both organizations opens new opportunities to deliver high-impact marketing programs for healthcare, financial services, retail and other verticals.

"We're thrilled to join the Vomela family," said Dave Hawkins, CEO of PFL. "Our shared commitment to service and excellence-combined with their national footprint, creative expertise, and operational strength-will enable us to scale our solutions and deliver even greater value to our collective client bases."

In January 2025, The Riverside Company invested in The Vomela Companies to support its continued growth, both organically and through acquisitions. PFL marks the company's first acquisition since Riverside came on board.

"PFL's technology, client base, and exceptional team immediately stood out to us," said Riverside Lead Operating Partner and Vomela Chairman of the Board Marc Jourlait. "Their deep commitment to client success and product quality aligns perfectly with Vomela's values. Together, we're excited to broaden our capabilities and deliver even greater value to the customers we serve."

This acquisition marks another milestone in Vomela's ongoing growth strategy, expanding both its geographic reach and range of services to better meet the evolving needs of brands seeking meaningful client engagement.

Advisors

Citizens Capital Markets & Advisory served as the exclusive financial advisor to PFL and Goodwin served as legal counsel to PFL.

About The Vomela Companies

The Vomela Companies, headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a full–service visual communications provider capable of producing and installing a wide variety of promotional, store décor, event, transportation, and commercial graphics. With its roots going back to 1947, Vomela has over 1,300 employees across more than 20 locations in North America, creating visually impactful communications every day for some of the world's largest brands across verticals like retail, transportation, education, medical, insurance, sports, and hospitality. We create visual solutions.

About The Riverside Company

The Riverside Company is a global investment firm focused on being one of the leading private equity and flexible capital options for business owners and portfolio company employees at the smaller end of the middle market by seeking to fuel transformative growth and create lasting value. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 1,000 investments. The firm's international private equity and flexible capital portfolios include more than 140 companies.

About PFL

Based in Livingston, Montana, PFL is a leading direct mail technology and print company that simplifies every aspect of direct mail for sales, marketing, and customer success teams. Our platform integrates with Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Iterable, Adobe Marketo Engage, Oracle Eloqua, and more-enabling clients to automate, personalize, and measure direct mail campaigns with ease. With nearly 30 years of experience, our client success team helps create high-impact campaigns that are sourced, printed, and shipped directly from our in-house production center.

