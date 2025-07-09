403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Floods take over Greater Jakarta in Indonesia
(MENAFN) Torrential rains triggered severe flooding across Jakarta and nearby areas, inundating homes and roads and forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate, according to local authorities.
Among those affected was 58-year-old Harmoko Hidayat, whose home in Pancoran, South Jakarta, was filled with thick, muddy water late Monday. “The water was maybe more than one meter high. I already expected flooding, but not this high. Some of my belongings are buried in mud,” he said on Tuesday.
While property damage was significant, Harmoko emphasized the toll of cleaning up the sticky mud that coated nearly every room. He and his wife spent hours draining and scrubbing their home after the waters receded.
The flooding began after intense rainfall swept across the capital and surrounding satellite cities on Sunday, continuing through Monday evening. The Jakarta Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) reported that hundreds of neighborhoods and multiple key roads were submerged, with floodwaters in some districts rising above 20 centimeters.
The BPBD confirmed that approximately 371 people from five different sub-districts in Jakarta had to evacuate and were relocated to emergency shelters as cleanup and recovery efforts continued.
Among those affected was 58-year-old Harmoko Hidayat, whose home in Pancoran, South Jakarta, was filled with thick, muddy water late Monday. “The water was maybe more than one meter high. I already expected flooding, but not this high. Some of my belongings are buried in mud,” he said on Tuesday.
While property damage was significant, Harmoko emphasized the toll of cleaning up the sticky mud that coated nearly every room. He and his wife spent hours draining and scrubbing their home after the waters receded.
The flooding began after intense rainfall swept across the capital and surrounding satellite cities on Sunday, continuing through Monday evening. The Jakarta Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) reported that hundreds of neighborhoods and multiple key roads were submerged, with floodwaters in some districts rising above 20 centimeters.
The BPBD confirmed that approximately 371 people from five different sub-districts in Jakarta had to evacuate and were relocated to emergency shelters as cleanup and recovery efforts continued.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Stably Introduces Stablecoin Development & Advisory Services For Institutions & Enterprises
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
CommentsNo comment