Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Floods take over Greater Jakarta in Indonesia

Floods take over Greater Jakarta in Indonesia


2025-07-09 09:29:18
(MENAFN) Torrential rains triggered severe flooding across Jakarta and nearby areas, inundating homes and roads and forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate, according to local authorities.

Among those affected was 58-year-old Harmoko Hidayat, whose home in Pancoran, South Jakarta, was filled with thick, muddy water late Monday. “The water was maybe more than one meter high. I already expected flooding, but not this high. Some of my belongings are buried in mud,” he said on Tuesday.

While property damage was significant, Harmoko emphasized the toll of cleaning up the sticky mud that coated nearly every room. He and his wife spent hours draining and scrubbing their home after the waters receded.

The flooding began after intense rainfall swept across the capital and surrounding satellite cities on Sunday, continuing through Monday evening. The Jakarta Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) reported that hundreds of neighborhoods and multiple key roads were submerged, with floodwaters in some districts rising above 20 centimeters.

The BPBD confirmed that approximately 371 people from five different sub-districts in Jakarta had to evacuate and were relocated to emergency shelters as cleanup and recovery efforts continued.

MENAFN09072025000045017281ID1109779565

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search