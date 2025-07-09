Ubiqd And First Solar Establish Long-Term Quantum Dot Supply Agreement

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The supply agreement is expected to enable the early adoption of QD in thin film modules, which has the potential for UbiQD to grow to over 100 metric tons of production per year. The two companies previously announced a joint development collaboration in 2023, the results of which have supported the new supply agreement and expanded R&D collaboration announced today.

This collaboration between two U.S.-based companies comes as the country seeks to rapidly expand competitive power generation capacity to serve demand from data centers, artificial intelligence (AI), and manufacturing.

"This is a turning point for the quantum dot industry with this first high volume QD supply agreement outside of display," said Hunter McDaniel, PhD, founder and CEO of UbiQD. "This partnership showcases how U.S. innovation and manufacturing can deliver differentiated performance especially at a time when making breakthroughs in efficiency and materials is more vital than ever. First Solar has been an excellent partner, and together we've demonstrated not just performance benefits, but also the cost-effectiveness and scalability of our materials for solar spectrum optimization."

Breakthrough Technology Momentum for US-Manufacturing and Thin-Film Solar Modules

UbiQD's core proprietary quantum dot technology was originally developed at U.S.-based research institutions, Los Alamos National Laboratory and M.I.T. When incorporated into solar panel encapsulation, QDs can more than double the bifacial quantum efficiency of light conversion for specific wavelengths/colors - a critical edge as solar manufacturers compete globally on performance and price.

"At utility-scale, even incremental gains in bifaciality translate into significant real-world impact on energy yield," said Markus Gloeckler, chief technology officer, First Solar. "We're excited about the potential for quantum dot technology to contribute meaningful gains to the performance of our bifacial modules."

This momentum represents as a fast follow to the New Mexico-based company's $20M Series B fundraise announced in April 2025, which is enabling UbiQD's plans over the next year to build one of the highest volume QD manufacturing facilities in the world, in New Mexico in the coming year. The initiative will cement UbiQD's position as the global leader in quantum technology, and bolster domestic production capacity for this critical nano materials technology.

About UbiQD, Inc.

UbiQD® (pronounced 'ubiquity') is a global leader in quantum dot manufacturing and technology. Founded in 2014, the company is powering product innovation in agriculture, clean energy, and security. UbiQD's quantum dots enable products that harness the power of color and light, and their greenhouse technology, UbiGro®, uses fluorescence to create a more optimal greenhouse spectrum for crops. Headquartered in Los Alamos, New Mexico, UbiQD is licensing technology developed at leading research institutions, including Los Alamos National Laboratory and M.I.T. To learn more, please visit .

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE UbiQD, Inc.