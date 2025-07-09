Insomnia Labs Raises $12M And Launches Creatorfi To Enable Stablecoin Credit For Digital Creators

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The initial raise provides the foundation for CreatorFi to begin offering advances and growth capital

New York, USA, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insomnia Labs , a leader in blockchain-powered infrastructure and financial technology, has launched CreatorFi , a platform offering stablecoin-based credit for digital creators built on Avalanche. Debuting with a $12 million credit facility from Kamui Finance and others, CreatorFi reshapes how creators access funding by integrating financial tools directly into the platforms they already use and providing them with seamless, fast, and flexible advances against their future earnings.

Insomnia Labs has built a strong reputation as a premier blockchain partner for enterprises and emerging innovators alike, having worked with major brands including Coca-Cola, L'Oréal, Under Armour, the International Cricket Council (ICC), Michael Mann, and Chubby Group. With the launch of CreatorFi, Insomnia Labs brings its tokenization expertise directly to the creator economy.

Creators-from YouTubers and other content creators to musicians and visual artists-are at the center of one of the fastest-growing industries, projected to reach $1.49 trillion by 2034. Yet, despite this economic potential, most creators remain shut out of mainstream financial services and traditional credit markets. To date, banks have been reluctant to underwrite digital rights, while legacy industry players-like record labels or royalty management firms-often impose predatory terms, demanding up to 80% ownership in exchange for upfront capital. This leaves creators with limited and ineffective alternatives when they need funding to scale production, expand marketing, or launch new projects.

CreatorFi changes that . It gives creators the ability to borrow against future earnings-like YouTube ad revenue, music royalties, or subscription income-using smart underwriting tools and blockchain-based infrastructure. With support for both fiat and stablecoin lending, the platform enables low-cost, global access to credit with real-time, AI-powered underwriting and embedded payments directly through the platforms creators already use.

"Today digital creators generate massive income through their content, yet banks still don't know how to underwrite these modern revenue streams," said Billy Huang, CEO of Insomnia Labs. "At Insomnia, we believe creators are building the next generation of global brands. CreatorFi gives them the financing solutions they deserve.”

CreatorFi's early adoption highlights the clear market demand for financing solutions tailored to the creator economy. Yoola , one of the world's largest YouTube Multi-Channel Networks (MCNs) working with 1,200+ creators globally-including Spizee, SlivkiShow, Kika Kim, Elsa Arca, RizaNova UZ, Home Animations, MultiDo Challenge, Deny Montana, and others-is among the first organizations adopting the platform.

"At Yoola, we've always seen YouTube channels as real, valuable assets. While traditional banks remain skeptical, we recognize the long-term value in creators' work and future earnings. As an official YouTube partner, we have full visibility into channel analytics and receive YouTube earnings directly before disbursing them to creators. This unique position allows us to offer a safe, transparent, and secure experience for lenders, while giving YouTubers easy access to funds-without the friction of navigating traditional banking relationships. With Insomnia, we're reshaping creator finance-unlocking growth for creators as well as new opportunities for investors," said Arseniy Dorofey, Head of Content Partnership and Business Development at Yoola.

“The CreatorFi team is outstanding. They are using blockchain technology to bring winning value to all participants in the network: the creators, the platforms, and the financiers. Harnessing such innovative use of blockchain for our investors is exactly why we are focused on investing in Tokenized RWA. We are proud to be able to support the deployment of CreatorFi and accompany them in their future growth.” said Hadi Kabalan, Director at Kamui Finance.

In the music sector, Record , a royalty infrastructure and intelligence platform powering the financial backbone of global entertainment, is leveraging CreatorFi to offer fair, flexible financing to its enterprise clients. Through advanced data standardization, rights mapping, and embedded payment technologies, Record streamlines complex revenue flows for top artists, rightsholders, and institutional partners.

“We're replacing outdated systems with infrastructure built for the ever-shifting landscape of IP. CreatorFi is a natural partner in our mission to modernize how creative IP is financed, tracked, and monetized,” said Travis Garrett, CEO & Founder of Record Financial.

Powering CreatorFi with Leading Blockchain Infrastructure

Insomnia Labs has raised an initial $12 million credit facility, with the ability to scale, for CreatorFi to begin offering advances, starting with a $5 million bond program for creators on Yoola's platform with Kamui Finance. It has also attracted backing from other real-world asset investors like Intrinsic Capital, setting the stage for continued growth as it expands its credit offerings. The platform is built on Avalanche, a high-performance blockchain offering secure, transparent, and scalable infrastructure purpose-built for asset tokenization and the future of finance. CreatorFi joins the growing ecosystem of real, institutional-grade partners and platforms deploying on the Avalanche network.

“CreatorFi marks a new era where creativity becomes collateral,” said Morgan Krupetsky, Head of Institutions & Capital Markets at Ava Labs.“Insomnia Labs' innovative platform-built on Avalanche's high-performance infrastructure-is transforming future earnings into real, scalable capital for creators, while making it operationally viable for a new class of investors to participate.”

CreatorFi leverages the Coinbase Developer Platform to manage stablecoin liquidity and streamline the entire disbursement process securely. By precisely controlling and tracking stablecoin funds allocated for creator loans, CDP Wallets orchestrate each payout in an accurate, transparent, and auditable manner. Coinbase Offramp further enhances this efficiency by enabling creators to instantly convert their stablecoin advances into local currencies, providing seamless global access to their capital. This integrated approach simplifies and accelerates creators' access to funds while offering clear visibility to lenders and institutional partners.

Dan Kim, Head of Strategy, CDP:“Digital creators are today's businesses: global, always-on, and scaling fast. But the financial system hasn't caught up. CreatorFi is flipping the script and, with Coinbase infrastructure behind the scenes, is turning views into secure, instant, and global real-world value. This is what the future of finance should look like.”

About Insomnia Labs

Insomnia Labs is an enterprise consumer company building loyalty programs and fintech solutions for large brands and institutions, including Coca-Cola, ICC, Under Armour, L'Oréal, Chubby Group, and others. The firm brings together a group of software and data experts, enabling AI-driven decision-making, monetization, and data sharing for intellectual property and product-driven businesses. For more information, please visit and .

About Yoola

Yoola is a global media and technology company specializing in content monetization and digital rights management for creators across platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. As one of the world's largest multi-channel networks (MCNs), Yoola enables creators to grow, manage, and commercialize their audiences at scale, providing access to advanced analytics, brand partnerships, and localized support in over 15 languages. The company empowers digital talent with the tools and infrastructure to turn content into thriving businesses. For more information, please visit

About Kamui Finance

Kamui Finance is a multi-chain institutional investor dedicated to investing in and bringing liquidity to tokenized Real World Assets. It is backed by veteran investors from Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Bessemer Trust, and Blakeney Management, and blockchain pioneers and technologists from Emurgo, CTIA, Mitsubishi Corporation, and Syla Technologies. For more information, please visit

