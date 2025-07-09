Flood Situation In East Vidarbha Under Control: Maha CM

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday told the Maharashtra Assembly that heavy rains have caused flooding in East Vidarbha, but the situation is currently under control as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are prepared for any eventualities.

The Chief Minister was responding to a question raised by Congress legislator Nana Patole on heavy rains and flooding caused in Nagpur and adjoining districts.

He said that some passengers were stuck in the ST bus due to the flood situation. They were shifted to a nearby school, and all the passengers were sent home safely.

“The Gadchiroli to Nagpur (Armori) road is closed, and traffic is moving smoothly on the alternative routes. All citizens up to Gadchiroli have been warned to remain alert due to the release of water from the Gosikhurd dam. Water has accumulated in the low-lying areas of Nagpur city, and the relevant agencies are monitoring this, and rescue work is underway. It has also been reported that one person was swept away in this flood situation. SDRF and NDRF have been kept ready there for carrying out relief and rescue works,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said that since there is still an orange alert for Nagpur district, the situation is being monitored by the relevant agencies. He appealed to the citizens of Nagpur district to take necessary precautions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Nagpur and Wardha districts. In the wake of the weather bureau's warning, the local administration has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges across Nagpur district on Wednesday, July 9, as a precautionary measure.

Some state highways in the district have also been shut down due to water inundation, with multiple roads in various talukas rendered non approachable.

Meanwhile, the Congress legislator from Nagpur in the state assembly, Vikas Thakre, accused the state government of neglect in taking necessary measures to effectively tackle the situation arising out of heavy rains and floods in Nagpur city and around.

He recalled a slew of announcements made by the state government after extremely heavy rains in September 2023 caused flooding in most parts, leading to water gushing into at least 10,000 homes in Nagpur.

Thereafter, former Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari blueprint for integrated drainage in Nagpur and around. They also announced the setting up of an effluent and sewage treatment plant at Wadi to prevent the flow of its untreated sewage into Ambazari Lake.

However, Thakre claimed those announcements have remained on paper, saying that had they been implemented, the administration could have avoided the damage caused due to heavy rains and floods.