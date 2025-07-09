Dubai Airshow 2025 Unveils New Features As Registration Opens, Promising Unmatched Experiences On And Off The Runway



New for 2025:Airshow after Dark, Party on the Runway, Wellness Zone, and Inspiration Zone Registration is now open for the 2025 edition, taking place 17–21 November

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – 01 July 2025: Returning for its most ambitious edition yet, Dubai Airshow 2025 is set to transform the skies and the sector, with a programme designed to elevate engagement, connection, and innovation. Registration is now officially open for the 19th edition, scheduled for 17-21 November 2025 at Dubai World Central (DWC).

Reflecting the UAE's visionary ambitions and rapidly growing aviation sector, the latest edition will serve as a key platform for advancing future technologies and driving cross-sector collaboration. According to the latest IATA data, the UAE's aviation sector contributes an impressive $92 billion – or 18.2 percent – to the country's GDP[1] . Meanwhile, the Middle East's commercial aircraft fleet is expected to grow at an annual rate of 5.1% over the next decade[2] – nearly double the 2.8 percent anticipated worldwide – underscoring the region's rising demand for air travel.

As one of the largest and most influential events of its kind, Dubai Airshow will once again bring together global decision-makers and innovators to shape what's next for the industry – and with registration now officially open*, industry professionals and enthusiasts are invited to secure their place at the forefront of aerospace and defence innovation.

Tim Hawes, Managing Director of Informa Markets, commented: 'Dubai Airshow has always been about driving the aerospace and defence sectors forward – but in 2025, we're making it more immersive and future-focused than ever. Our new features will bring the global industry together in fresh, meaningful ways – creating more space for networking, showcasing breakthrough technologies, and aligning with the ambitious growth strategies of regional governments.

'Dubai Airshow plays a unique role in shaping the future of the industry. Aligned to this, we're proud to expand our focus on youth engagement – helping to inspire and equip the next generation of aerospace leaders through initiatives that champion education, opportunity, and innovation.'

As the only platform of its kind in the UAE, Skyview will be open to members of the public and expecting to welcome more than 15,000 people across five days, providing exclusive access to live flying displays, immersive experiences, and entertainment. Designed to spark passion for aerospace, this year's edition will introduce a dedicated educational programme featuring curriculum-aligned theatre performances, interactive workshops, and Q&A sessions with pilots and astronauts. In collaboration with key partners, including the UAE Ministry of Defence and schools across the UAE, the initiative aims to inspire the next generation of engineers, pilots and aerospace leaders.

Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Executive Director of the Military Committee organising Dubai Airshow, said: 'Dubai Airshow is a critical platform for showcasing the UAE's growing leadership in aerospace and defence. As the industry continues to evolve at pace, the UAE Ministry of Defence remains committed to advancing innovation and building the capabilities that will define the future of the military sector. Supporting and empowering the next generation of talent is central to this vision, as we work to ensure the UAE remains at the forefront of global progress.'

Offering a new style of corporate networking, this edition will also host the first-ever Party on the Runway – an unmissable evening that will see the global aerospace industry come together for an exclusive networking event at SkyDive Dubai. With drone shows, skydiving performances, DJs and first class catering, the event is expected to be a highlight of the Dubai Airshow week, offering a mix of entertainment and informal business connection.

In addition, Airshow After Dark will make its debut in 2025 – a twilight experience that keeps the event open later into the evening. On day two, the show will remain open until 9pm, giving attendees extra time to explore the static aircraft display, enjoy networking receptions, and experience a drone show under the stars

Beyond its new activations, Dubai Airshow 2025 will continue to champion innovation and key industry themes across sectors. Sustainability will take centre stage, as the industry accelerates its efforts to drive greener, more efficient solutions. The show will also see the return of VISTA, the leading start-up hub for aerospace innovators and investors, alongside the NextGen Leaders programme and newly introduced Academy, designed to equip talent with the skills and mentorship needed to thrive.

Alongside these, the airshow will feature a suite of curated experiences designed to elevate networking, engagement and industry insight. The new Aerospace Executive Club will host C-suite leaders to discuss industry trends and strategic collaboration opportunities. There will also be one of the sector's most far-reaching delegation's programmes – delivered in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Defence, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and the Government of Dubai – along with an AI-powered matchmaking programme through the official event app. Together, these features reaffirm Dubai Airshow's position as the definitive meeting point for the global aerospace and defence community

* Visitors can register for an Experience Pass at $149, which gives access to the full exhibition, aircraft static and flying displays, conference sessions, new Inspiration Zone and Wellness Zone, the Advance Air Mobility (AAM) Zone, Space Pavillion, Airshow After Dark, curated guided tours, Skyview, and Skybites Catering Village.