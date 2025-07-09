GEMS Education Launches GEMS School Management (GSM) To Deliver World-Class Schools Globally In Advanced Talks In Eight Different Markets



GEMS School Management offers a comprehensive 'school-in-a-box' solution for K-12 education

New service will build and operate exceptional schools for school groups, governments, investors, and developers

GSM introduces its proprietary ASPIRE model to enable rapid, turnkey school delivery around the world Backed by GEMS Education's 65+ years of global expertise and successful outcomes in running high-performing schools

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – 1 July 2025 : GEMS Education today launched GEMS School Management (GSM), a bold new venture designed to deliver exceptional, future-ready schools in partnership with governments, investors, developers, school groups, and communities worldwide.

The programme has already attracted considerable interest and is in advanced talks with customers in eight different markets with more inquiries coming in.

Built on more than 65 years of excellence in global K-12 education, GSM offers complete end-to-end solutions – from school design, curriculum planning and operations to staffing, training, systems integration and safeguarding.

Whether creating new schools or transforming existing ones, GSM will deliver end-to-end solutions. At the heart of GSM is its proprietary ASPIRE model – a 'school-in-a-box' framework developed by leading educators across GEMS' global network.

ASPIRE empowers partners to quickly deploy fit-for-purpose schools – be they British, American, International Baccalaureate (IB), Indian or local curriculum – that meet the highest international standards while reflecting community needs.

Each model includes curriculum plans, architectural guidance, recruitment and training, technology infrastructure, and hundreds of pre-developed operational systems and processes.

GSM is designed to take the complexity out of launching or elevating a school for its customers. From safeguarding protocols and inclusive education practices to data systems, marketing strategies, and timetable frameworks, GSM provides every element required to open a high-quality school – even within a 12-month timeframe.

Partners benefit from GEMS' ability to recruit top-tier educators, deliver staff training, and provide digital systems that support teaching, learning, and parent engagement.

Robert Tarn CBE , Managing Director of GEMS School Management, said at the global launch of GSM:“We're working with partners who want more than just good schools – they want schools that set benchmarks. GSM brings the full force of the GEMS ecosystem to the table – from outstanding educators and global best practice to fully costed, turnkey models.

“Whether you're a government, a developer, or a school group seeking to scale or improve outcomes, we are ready to help you deliver.”

He added:“Our partners often have the vision, the site, and the capital – what they need is deep educational expertise. That's where GSM comes in. We've done the thinking, built the model, and can be ready to open a high-impact school – with the right team, systems and students – in as little as 12 months.”

Crucially, GSM is designed for flexibility. Partners can select from multiple curriculum-aligned models – from premium British or American schools to mid-market Indian or IB schools – each customisable to the social, regulatory, and financial landscape of the location.

In addition to new builds, GSM also offers bespoke enhancement contracts for existing schools and systems, helping them scale, improve, and benefit from GEMS' economies of scale and procurement advantages.

Sunny Varkey , Chairman and Founder of GEMS Education, said:“Every child deserves access to world-class education, no matter where they are. GSM is how we share our legacy, our expertise, and our belief in education's power to change lives with partners who share our vision. Together, we will build schools that shape not only futures, but nations.”

From premium schools in capital cities to affordable community schools in under-served areas, GSM offers adaptable models and tailored contracts that meet specific regulatory, cultural, and educational goals.