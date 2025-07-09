Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Forecast For THESE Days Check

WB Weather Alert: Continuous heavy rain causes trouble for people. Hardships everywhere. Even though the low pressure has moved, the rain hasn't stopped. How long will this weather last? See the full photo gallery for details

Kolkata Weather

Incessant rain since Tuesday morning has flooded roads. Severe traffic jams cause extreme hardship. Record rainfall in the last twenty-four hours has drenched Kolkata and several surrounding districts. Although the rain has cooled the weather, continuous downpour throughout the day has caused significant difficulties for those venturing out.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the low pressure has moved and is currently located in the area adjacent to Jharkhand. Due to the monsoon axis and the east-west axis, it will rain in Bengal today as well. Scattered heavy rain is expected in seven districts of the state on Wednesday. Cloudy skies and thunderstorms with rain will continue.

The low pressure in Gangetic West Bengal has moved to Jharkhand and adjacent areas. It is leaning southwards. Its direction is west and northwest. It will move very slowly towards Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh.

The monsoon axis extends from Prayagraj Daltonganj through the low-pressure area of Bengal-Jharkhand southeastwards to the Northeast Bay of Bengal. An axis extends from the Northeast Arabian Sea to the low-pressure area of Gangetic West Bengal. It lies over Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.

Scattered heavy rain is forecast in four western districts on Wednesday. Scattered heavy rain may occur in one or two places in Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan, and Jhargram districts. The Alipore Meteorological Department has informed that there may be one or two spells of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in the remaining districts.

The Alipore Meteorological Office has predicted that light to moderate rain with thunderstorms may occur in several areas of South Bengal districts on Thursday. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms may also occur in a few areas of South Bengal districts on Friday.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms may occur in several areas of South Bengal districts on Saturday and Sunday. The Alipore Meteorological Department has informed that light to moderate rain with thunderstorms may occur in most areas of South Bengal districts on Monday.

Scattered heavy rain may occur in one or two places in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Kalimpong districts on Wednesday. The Meteorological Office has predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in all districts of North Bengal.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast in all districts of North Bengal on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. There is a higher chance of rain with thunderstorms in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri districts.

There is a possibility of scattered heavy rain in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts on Sunday. There will be a possibility of scattered heavy rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar districts on Monday.

The sky will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday. There is a possibility of scattered rain. Warning of rain with thunderstorms. Along with gusty winds at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers. Weather improvement in the afternoon. Rainfall will decrease till Friday. There is a possibility of light rain in one or two places with thunderstorms.

Today's minimum temperature is 24.8 degrees. Yesterday's maximum temperature was 27.1 degrees. The amount of water vapor in the air, relative humidity is 95 to 98 percent. Rainfall has been 50.8 millimeters.