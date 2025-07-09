Troilus Appoints Mining Executive Rob Doyle As Strategic Advisor Ahead Of Construction Phase

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (“Troilus” or the“Company”) (TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF; FSE: CM5R ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rob Doyle as Strategic Advisor to the CEO and Chairman, effective August 1, 2025. A highly respected executive in the global mining sector, Mr. Doyle will provide strategic, financial and operational guidance as the copper-gold Troilus Project advances toward construction and long-term production.

Mr. Doyle brings more than 25 years of experience in international mining finance, corporate strategy and project development. He is best known as an executive and long-time Chief Financial Officer of Pan American Silver Corp., where over an 18-year tenure he helped grow the company from inception to a multi-billion-dollar producer, building multiple mines and leading numerous large-scale M&A transactions. Most recently, he served as CFO of SilverCrest Metals Inc., acquired by Coeur Mining in a $1.7 billion transaction earlier this year. Earlier in his career, he was the Senior Vice President of Mining Finance and Metals Marketing for Standard Bank, where he structured financing and advisory transactions for mining companies across the Americas.

In his advisory role, Mr. Doyle will work closely with the Company's executive and finance teams to help ensure operational readiness, robust internal controls, and disciplined financial strategy as Troilus transitions into its next phase of growth. His mandate includes strategic support on financial governance, project financing, risk management, and systems optimization - all with the goal of ensuring the Company is well-positioned for construction and beyond.

Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus, commented,“Rob's experience speaks for itself - he has been at the helm of some of the most successful mine builds and financings in our industry and his perspective will be invaluable as we finalize our development plans and prepare to execute. Having Rob on board strengthens our internal capacity and sharpens our focus as we aim to build one of the next major Canadian copper-gold producers. We're thrilled to have him join our team at this pivotal time.”

Mr. Doyle currently serves as a board member and Audit Chair of several TSX and NYSE-listed mining companies, and was named BC CFO of the Year (Large Public Company) by Business in Vancouver in 2019. He holds a B.Bus.Sc in Finance from the University of Cape Town, is a Chartered Accountant (SA), CFA charterholder, and holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Troilus is advancing one of Canada's largest undeveloped gold-copper projects in Quebec. With a Feasibility Study completed in 2024 and the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment submitted last month, the Company is targeting a construction decision in 2026. Key project financing milestones are advancing in parallel, including an indicative offtake agreement with leading European smelter, Aurubis, as part of a structured project financing process led by a syndicate of international financial institutions (see press releases from March 13, 2025 , June 18, 2025 ).

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian development-stage mining company focused on the systematic advancement of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. Troilus is located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where it holds a large land position of 435 km2 in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. A Feasibility Study completed in May 2024 supports a large-scale 22-year, 50ktpd open-pit mining operation, positioning it as a cornerstone project in North America.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the impact of the appointment on the Company, the likelihood that the Company will be able to negotiate a definitive offtake agreement on the terms and timeline indicated or at all, the likelihood that binding funding commitments will follow on the timeline projected or at all, the likelihood that ECAs will provide financing and guarantees, advancing towards a fully funded construction package, the expected capacity of the Troilus Gold-Copper Project development plans to advance the Troilus project towards construction, the impact of due diligence on structuring a definitive project debt package, the likelihood of structuring a definitive project debt package with financial close on stated timeline or at all, structuring, identifying, and engaging potential financing participants, development plans, opportunity to expand the scale of the project, the project becoming a cornerstone mining project in Noth America; the development potential and timetable of the project. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“continue”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”, or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“will”,“might” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved”. Forward-looking statements are made based upon certain assumptions and other important facts that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of Troilus to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Troilus will operate in the future. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performances or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, amongst others, currency fluctuations, the global economic climate, dilution, share price volatility and competition. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Troilus to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: there being no assurance that the exploration program or programs of the Company will result in expanded mineral resources; risks and uncertainties inherent to mineral resource and reserve estimates; the high degree of uncertainties inherent to feasibility studies and other mining and economic studies which are based to a significant extent on various assumptions; variations in gold prices and other metals, exchange rate fluctuations; variations in cost of supplies and labour; receipt of necessary approvals; availability of financing for project development; uncertainties and risks with respect to developing mining projects; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future gold and other metal prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; environmental and other risks of the mining industry, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's latest Annual Information Form, its technical reports and other continuous disclosure documents of the Company available under the Company's profile at Although Troilus has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Troilus does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.