Quandary Peak Adds AI Strategy And Cybersecurity Specialist To Expert Team

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Gautham's background in both technical consulting and machine learning adds valuable perspective to our team," said, President & Principal Computer Scientist at Quandary Peak Research. "He has experience analyzing a wide range of technologies and communicating those findings in a clear, structured way. As more organizations look to understand and manage the risks of complex software and AI systems, his contributions will support both our litigation and advisory work."

Koorma began his career in technical consulting, where he spent several years analyzing software systems in matters involving patent infringement, trade secrets, and breach of contract. His work focused on source code analysis, reverse engineering, and distilling complex technical findings into insights that supported expert testimony and legal argumentation.

Motivated by a growing interest in artificial intelligence and machine learning, Koorma pursued graduate studies at the UC Berkeley School of Information. His research focused on AI safety and media forensics, supported by a grant from the Berkeley Center for Long-Term Cybersecurity . His work on detecting synthetic content contributed to The Deepfake Fingerprint, which was recognized at the Nobel Prize Summit on Countering Misinformation , and led to a peer-reviewed publication on voice cloning detection at the IEEE International Workshop on Information Forensics and Security (WIFS). At Berkeley, he also gained interdisciplinary training in information law and policy, product development, and responsible AI deployment.

After graduate school, Koorma joined an early-stage cybersecurity and digital forensics startup as a founding member of its technical team. There, he helped build machine learning models to detect deepfakes and other forms of synthetic media across images, audio, and video. In addition to his engineering work, he contributed to efforts supporting content authentication and verification workflows for journalists, researchers, and platform partners.

"Joining the software experts at Quandary Peak marks a new chapter in my career," said Koorma. "I'm excited to contribute to the firm's litigation support work through technical analysis and source code review, while also supporting organizations as they think more strategically about AI. This role brings together different threads of my work in a way that helps deliver value to clients across both domains."

As Principal Consultant, Koorma will lead technical investigations related to AI safety, software failures, and enterprise technology disputes. He will also contribute to Quandary Peak's growing AI strategy consulting services, helping clients assess risks, implement AI responsibly, and improve organizational readiness for AI adoption.

About Quandary Peak Research

Quandary Peak Research provides independent, expert analysis of complex software and computer systems for leading companies, law firms, and investors. Quandary Peak's services include source code analysis, technical due diligence, software quality audits, and digital forensic investigations. The firm's consultants are frequently engaged in high-stakes civil litigation involving patent infringement, copyright disputes, trade secret misappropriation, and breach-of-contract claims. Its experts regularly serve as testifying witnesses in U.S. District Courts, state courts, the International Trade Commission (ITC), the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and other legal forums.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jeremiah Deasey

Manager of Digital Marketing, Media, and Brand

[email protected]

SOURCE Quandary Peak Research