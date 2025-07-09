Indigo Flight Turns Back Due To Technical Snag
Dhaka: A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight carrying 175 passengers safely returned to Patna's Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport on Wednesday morning (July 9) after experiencing a technical issue caused by a bird strike.
Flight IGO5009 took off at 8:42 a.m. but reported engine vibrations shortly after departure and requested an emergency return. The aircraft landed without incident, and no injuries were reported.
It landed safely at 9:03 am. Airport officials confirmed all passengers and crew were unharmed. The aircraft is now under inspection, and the airline is arranging alternate travel for the affected passengers.
IndiGo Flight 6E 7295 returns mid-air after technical snag
Meanwhile, IndiGo flight 6E 7295, operating from Indore to Raipur, was forced to return shortly after takeoff on Tuesday morning due to a technical snag, prompting an emergency landing back in Indore.
The flight, which was scheduled to depart at 6:35 am, took off slightly early at 6:28 am and was expected to land in Raipur by 8:30 AM. However, soon after takeoff, the pilot reported a technical issue and sought priority landing clearance from Air Traffic Control. The aircraft landed safely without incident.
All passengers were safely disembarked, and the flight was subsequently cancelled. IndiGo offered affected passengers full refunds or alternate flight arrangements. Flight tracking platform Flightradar24 confirmed the aircraft's diversion back to Indore.
