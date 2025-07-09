Happy Belly Food Group's Heal Wellness QSR Announces The Opening Of Its Newest Location In Calgary's Kensington Neighborhood, Alberta

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada, is pleased to announce the opening of its 27Heal Wellness, located in Calgary's vibrant Kensington neighborhood, Alberta. Heal Wellness ("") is a fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies quick serve restaurant (""). The Grand opening will be located at 201-10th Street North West, this Saturday July 12, 2025.







"With the soft opening already underway, this latest location marks our 27th operating store for Heal Wellness, proudly serving guests across Canada with several more currently under construction and scheduled to launch throughout 2025," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "The momentum we're experiencing with Heal Wellness-and across the Happy Belly portfolio of emerging brands-continues to accelerate as we rapidly expand our footprint through both corporate and franchised locations. Our disciplined strategy of combining organic growth with strategic acquisitions is delivering tangible results.

"What's especially exciting is that customers from coast to coast are beginning to recognize Heal as Canada's first truly national smoothie bowl brand. We're seeing growing brand awareness and loyalty in every new market we enter, validating our vision and reinforcing the strength of our franchise system. Franchisees are responding with confidence-many of our existing partners are expanding into multi-unit ownership, which shows tremendous trust they place in our brands and our operational model. This strong franchise engagement, paired with our scalable and asset-light approach, continues to unlock value for our stakeholders. For our investors, this rollout is a clear signal of our long-term growth trajectory and our commitment to building a leading force in the Canadian QSR landscape.

"With each new restaurant opening our national footprint continues to expand. Heal's first-mover advantage in our chosen markets has enabled us to experience significant growth with more units now under construction in Alberta, Ontario and P.E.I. Supported by 195 units for Heal Wellness already secured under development agreements stretching coast to coast, we have set the stage for continued, predictable expansion for Heal.







"The Happy Belly portfolio has 616 retail locations under contract-spanning projects in development, under construction, or already open-our franchise pipeline is robust. By carefully selecting the right partners and prime real estate, we will maintain momentum and achieve our disciplined growth objectives through 2026.

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see or contact us at ... .

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.







