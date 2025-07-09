Red Bull Sack F1 Team Principal Christian Horner

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Red Bull have sacked team principal and CEO Christian Horner effective immediately, bringing an end to a highly decorated 20-year tenure at the helm of the Formula One team.

The shocking news comes amidst what has been a turbulent year for Red Bull. After the departure of highly influential figures Adrian Newey, Jonathan Wheatley and Rob Marshall, Horner becomes the latest to leave the team.

Laurent Mekies, who was the team principal of Racing Bulls, will replace Horner. Racing Director Alan Permane will take over as the team boss at the sister team.

“The last year and a half has been an absolute privilege to lead the team with Peter. It has been an amazing adventure to contribute to the birth of Racing Bulls together with all our talented people. The spirit of the whole team is incredible, and I strongly believe that this is just the beginning.

"Alan is the perfect man to take over now and continue our path. He knows the team inside out and has always been an important pillar of our early successes," Mekies said in a statement.

In January 2005, Horner was appointed to head the team, becoming the youngest team principal on the grid at the time. Christian's first win as an F1 team principal came at the 2009 Chinese Grand Prix, a breakthrough that would lead to five more victories that season.

Horner led the team to six Constructors' Championship title and eight Drivers' title since.

Oliver Mintzlaff, managing director of Red Bull, said, "We'd like to thank Christian for his exceptional work over the last 20 years. With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing RBR as one of the most successful and attractive teams in F1"

There has been turbulence in the Red Bull garage since the beginning of 2024. With rumours of Max Verstappen potentially leaving Red Bull for rivals Mercedes in 2026, this news further adds to the speculation on a potential exit for the reigning four-time world champion.