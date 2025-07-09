DIGITALX SECURES $20.7 MILLION STRATEGIC INVESTMENT TO EXPAND BITCOIN-FOCUSED STRATEGY

Highlights



Strategic investment by Animoca Brands (Sole Advisor), UTXO Management, and ParaFi Capital, among others, has raised $20.7 million.

Capital to be deployed into expanding DigitalX's existing Bitcoin treasury position.

Strategic Advisory Board intended to be established with Yat Siu (Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands) and Hervé Larren (Advisor to David Bailey, CEO of BTC Inc.).

Participation includes executives from global digital asset firms, including Metaplanet's CEO & President Simon Gerovich, who is investing in his personal capacity. As part of the Placement, the Company's Directors and Related Parties have committed to subscribe for $610k in the placement subject to shareholder approval.

SYDNEY, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DigitalX Limited ( ASX:DCC, OTCQB: DGGXF ) (" DigitalX ", " the Company ") is pleased to announce that it has secured firm commitments to raise approximately $20.7 million via a strategic placement to global digital asset investors Animoca Brands, UTXO Management, and ParaFi Capital (the " Strategic Investors "), among other investors.

This capital raise marks a pivotal moment for the Company, reflecting a renewed emphasis on Bitcoin as the ongoing foundation of DigitalX's digital asset strategy and signaling strong institutional endorsement from leaders in the global digital asset ecosystem. Investors in the placement also included CEOs of top publicly listed global Bitcoin companies as well as executives and founders of major crypto investment funds. Notable participants also include Simon Gerovich, the President and CEO of Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed Metaplanet Inc., who invested in a personal capacity.

DigitalX's strategy execution will be bolstered by the intended addition to the Advisory board of digital asset industry veterans Yat Siu and Hervé Larren.

Yat Siu is the co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, a global Web3 leader and investor. He is a veteran technology entrepreneur who has been at the forefront of consumer blockchain adoption, championing digital property rights for all Internet users. Under his leadership, Animoca Brands has grown into a multibillion-dollar enterprise with over 570 Web3-focused portfolio companies, and recently established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and HKT with the intention to issue a licensed stablecoin. Yat has been internationally recognised for his contributions to the blockchain industry and is also a member of the Web3 task force advising the Hong Kong government on digital assets.

Hervé Larren is the CEO and founder of Airvey, a leading US-based Web3 advisory firm. Since discovering Bitcoin in 2013, he has helped guide over 20 projects to a combined market capitalisation exceeding $15 billion. Prior to his career in digital assets, Hervé worked at LVMH. He is a graduate of Columbia and Harvard and a member of YPO.

The advisory board's role will be to provide ongoing strategic advice focused on Bitcoin and securing access to investors and non-dilutive funding, while ensuring that DigitalX maintains strong connections within the global digital asset community.

Total raised : ~$20.7 million.

Issue Price : $0.074 per share (a 1.5% discount to the 15 Day VWAP)

New shares issued : ~271.4 million (additional 8.243 million shares issued subject to shareholder approval).

Attaching warrants: Subject to shareholder approval, one (1) warrant for every two (2) shares subscribed, exercisable at $0.15 per share, expiring 18 months from the date of issue.

Settlement and allotment : Expected within 10 business days.

Use of funds : Approximately $19.7 million will be deployed into expanding the Company's Bitcoin treasury with the remainder allocated to costs of the offer and working capital

Advisory fee : Animoca Brands will receive a 3% advisory fee on funds raised under the placement.

Board nomination : UTXO Management will be entitled to nominate one non-executive Director, subject to standard approvals and ASX requirements.

Placement capacity : Conducted under the Company's existing placement capacity pursuant to ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A, with 152,154,418 Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1 and 119,292,300 Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1A. Director and related party participation : Subject to receipt of the requisite shareholder approvals, Directors and parties associated with the Directors are intending to subscribe for $610,000 in the placement on the same terms as all unrelated investors.

Bitcoin-first Strategy

DigitalX listed as a Bitcoin mining company back in 2014, and since that time has been often engaged in holding Bitcoin on its balance sheet. As at the date of this announcement, DigitalX holds 65 Bitcoin directly and 881k units in its Bitcoin ETF (BTXX) equivalent to 193 Bitcoin, worth approximately $43.3 million. Upon completion of this placement, DigitalX's total assets will exceed $95 million in Bitcoin, digital assets and cash. The funds raised will enable DigitalX to execute a Bitcoin treasury strategy by expanding on its Bitcoin holdings, reflecting long-term confidence in Bitcoin's role as the premier store of value as an institutional-grade asset. The Company will prioritise Bitcoin as the cornerstone of its strategy, while continuing to support the growth of its ASX-listed Bitcoin ETF (ASX:BTXX) and further developing and expanding the Sell My Shares business.

A notice of meeting for the approval of the warrants and the Director participation is expected to be released shortly.

DigitalX Interim CEO Demetrios Christou commented:

"This strategic investment marks a significant milestone for DigitalX as we continue to focus on Bitcoin as the core of our treasury strategy. The backing of these globally-recognised leaders in the Bitcoin space not only provides the capital to expand our Bitcoin holdings but also provides invaluable strategic expertise and access to their networks. This partnership ensures DigitalX is well-positioned to execute its focused strategy and deliver long-term value for our shareholders"

DigitalX Non Executive Chairman Leigh Travers commented:

"I'm excited to announce that after engaging with major global crypto equity investors, as well as our current major shareholders, it's clear there's very strong demand for a singular and focused digital asset treasury strategy centered on Bitcoin and listed on the ASX. We have listened to this valuable feedback and are proud to welcome some of the largest and most well regarded crypto investors in the space to our cap table. We look forward to collaborating with our strategic shareholders and advisors to enhance our presence in both local and global markets and to execute on this Bitcoin strategy for DigitalX."

Animoca Brands Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Yat Siu commented:

"Bitcoin is the reserve asset of Web3 - digital gold. We are excited to expand broader access to Bitcoin in Australia with DigitalX to help empower communities with the tools for digital ownership and financial sovereignty. The partnerships with global heavyweights such as UTXO, ParaFi and others makes DigitalX the premier vehicle for Bitcoin access in Australia."

Animoca Brands - A global Web3 leader leveraging tokenisation and blockchain to deliver digital property rights to all consumers.

UTXO Management - A global investment firm dedicated to advancing Bitcoin as the monetary foundation for modern capital markets. ParaFi Capital - A leading alternative asset management and technology firm focused on blockchain and digital assets, managing over $1.6bn.

Authorised by the Board of DigitalX Limited.

About DigitalX

DigitalX Ltd (ASX:DCC) is a leading Australian digital investment manager and the only ASX-listed crypto fund manager. We are the longest standing publicly listed digital asset company in Australia.

Our track record of digital asset management covers more than six years and we've delivered strong results in that time: The DigitalX Bitcoin Fund was rated by Morningstar as the #1 Performing Fund in Australia across all categories for 2023 returns (source: AFR).

DigitalX implements institutional grade custody and insurance working exclusively with reputable, independent partners. Our primary clients are domestic individual wholesale investors and family offices.

We manage Australia's first ASX-listed spot Bitcoin ETF (ASX:BTXX) and are employing a Bitcoin Treasury strategy to generate value for shareholders.

