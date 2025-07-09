Ukraine Urges China To Support Just Peace Based On UN Charter
The diplomats discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as their countries' approaches in multilateral formats.
“In this context, the Deputy Minister expressed expectations that Beijing will maintain a consistent and balanced position on establishing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter,” the Foreign Ministry reported.
Kyslytsia emphasized the importance of regular bilateral engagement at all levels, which would help address problematic issues and foster an exchange of views on the priorities and interests of both countries in a spirit of mutual respect and understanding.Read also: China ready to coordinate peace efforts on Ukraine with France – Foreign Ministe
As Ukrinform earlier reported, the South China Morning Post, citing informed sources, wrote that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told EU's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas that Beijing does not want to see Russia defeated in Ukraine, fearing that such an outcome would shift the full attention of the United States onto China.
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment