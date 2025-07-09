Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Urges China To Support Just Peace Based On UN Charter

2025-07-09 05:11:19
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Serhii Kyslytsia during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Ma Shengkun, according to Ukrinform, citing Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs .

The diplomats discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as their countries' approaches in multilateral formats.

“In this context, the Deputy Minister expressed expectations that Beijing will maintain a consistent and balanced position on establishing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter,” the Foreign Ministry reported.

Kyslytsia emphasized the importance of regular bilateral engagement at all levels, which would help address problematic issues and foster an exchange of views on the priorities and interests of both countries in a spirit of mutual respect and understanding.

Read also: China ready to coordinate peace efforts on Ukraine with France – Foreign Ministe

As Ukrinform earlier reported, the South China Morning Post, citing informed sources, wrote that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told EU's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas that Beijing does not want to see Russia defeated in Ukraine, fearing that such an outcome would shift the full attention of the United States onto China.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

