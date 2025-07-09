Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Health Official Underlines Ncds Awareness Campaigns .. Leading Global Death Cause

2025-07-09 05:08:46
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 9 (KUNA) -- Director of the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Chronic Diseases Department at the Ministry of Health Dr. Homoud Al-Zaabi emphasized on Wednesday, that non-communicable diseases (NCDs) account for more than half of deaths worldwide.
During the Awareness Day for Non-Communicable Diseases, held under Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi's patronage, Al-Zaabi stressed the importance of awareness campaigns to combat these diseases and reduce their associated risk factors.
He stated that the campaign aims to raise awareness about NCDs and key risk factors, including physical inactivity, unhealthy diet, and smoking, while the Ministry has developed a strategy targeting cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, and chronic respiratory conditions.
Al-Zaabi highlighted that these diseases are the leading cause of death globally, not just in Kuwait, referring to international and regional recommendations from global organizations.
He emphasized the importance of community-level plans and initiatives, such as organizing awareness days and celebrating global health events, to reduce risk factors and promote scientifically proven awareness based on World Health Organization (WHO) studies. (end)
