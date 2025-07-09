Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China establishes IDSEA to advance deep space research

2025-07-09 05:04:04
(MENAFN) China has inaugurated the International Deep Space Exploration Association (IDSEA), a new global academic organization focused on advancing deep space research, during an event held Monday in Hefei, the capital of Anhui province.

The association was formed through a collaboration among China’s Deep Space Exploration Laboratory in Hefei, the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center under the China National Space Administration, the Chinese Society of Astronautics, the Chinese Society of Space Research, and the French “Planetary Exploration, Horizon 2061” initiative.

This new body is supported by 20 Chinese academicians and 31 scientists from around the world. Wu Weiren, a leading figure in China’s lunar program and member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, was chosen as the association’s first chairman.

Wu highlighted the group’s role in fostering international partnerships within China’s expanding space endeavors. He described the association as an important milestone for driving global innovation in deep space missions.

The organization plans to concentrate its efforts on lunar and planetary exploration, asteroid defense, tracking international research developments, hosting academic conferences, nurturing talent, establishing standards, and encouraging the peaceful and sustainable use of outer space.

