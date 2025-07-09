Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Spain starts criminal investigation on Netanyahu over genocidal crimes

2025-07-09 04:50:55
(MENAFN) Spain’s National Court has opened a criminal investigation into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Israel Katz, and several high-ranking military officials. The inquiry centers on alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to Israel’s recent assault on a humanitarian aid vessel headed to Gaza.

The probe specifically examines the June 1 interception of the Madleen, a ship carrying 12 international activists and humanitarian supplies, which was stopped by Israeli forces in international waters. Notable detainees included Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and French-Palestinian human rights advocate Rima Hassan.

Initiated under the principle of universal jurisdiction, the case was brought forward by Spanish citizen Sergio Toribio and the Committee for Solidarity with the Arab Cause. The complaint accuses Israeli forces of deploying drones and tear gas and unlawfully detaining civilians during the operation.

The Spanish court has requested collaboration with the International Criminal Court, placing the attack within the broader context of alleged genocide occurring in Gaza.

