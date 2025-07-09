Semiconductor Materials Market Data And Forecasts, 2022-2024 & 2025-2030 Advancements In AI, Evs, And Autonomous Driving Demand And Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|145
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$64.08 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$74.25 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Coverage:
- Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030 Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries
Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)
- BASF SE Indium Corporation Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. Kyocera Corporation Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Sumitomo Chemicals Co., Ltd. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Nichia Corporation Shin-Etsu MicroSi CAPLINQ Corporation
Semiconductor Materials Market Segmentation:
By Type
- Fabrication Materials Silicon Wafers Photoresists Photomasks Packaging Materials Organic Substrates Lead Frames Encapsulants
By Material
- Silicon Germanium Selenium Others (GaAs, SiC, GaN)
By End-Users
- Automotive Consumer Electronics Medical Communications Others (Industrial, Aerospace, renewable energy)
By Region
- Americas USA Europe, Middle East, and Africa Germany Netherlands Others Asia Pacific China Japan Taiwan South Korea Others
