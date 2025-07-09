Switzerland Furniture Market Outlook Report 2025-2026 Featuring Profiles Of ~70 Industry Players
Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Furniture Market Outlook 2025-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report analyzes the Switzerland furniture market through updated furniture sector statistics and useful indicators: furniture market size, market forecasts up to 2026, production, consumption, imports and exports of furniture for the time series 2019-2024, data by segment (upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, other furniture), major trading partners and macroeconomic trends, furniture manufacturing production system: structural statistics by number of enterprises, class of employment and value added.
Who are the top furniture companies in Switzerland?
For a selection of around 70 major Switzerland furniture companies, the report provides short profiles with information on activity, product portfolio, turnover range, workforce, email address and website.
Key Topics Covered:
Switzerland: Market at a Glance
- Furniture Market Outline Furniture Market Forecasts to 2026
Switzerland: Macro Data
- Socio-Demographic Variables, Macroeconomic Trends, Historical Data and Forecasts
Switzerland: Furniture Consumption
- Total Value 2019-2024 Furniture Consumption by Segment, by Product Origin
Switzerland: Furniture Imports
- Total Value 2019-2024 Imports/Consumption Ratio by Segment Origin of Furniture Imports Detailed Tables for Imports by Product, by Country and Geographical Area of Origin
Switzerland: Furniture Production
- Total Value 2019-2024 Furniture Production by Segment The Furniture Manufacturing Productive System
Switzerland: Furniture Exports
- Total Value 2019-2024 Exports/Production Ratio, Exports by Destination, by Product and by Geographical Area
Switzerland: Methodological Notes
Switzerland: Short Profile of Top Furniture Companies
