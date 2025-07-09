403
Missing minute in Epstein prison footage sparks speculation
(MENAFN) A one-minute gap in the 11-hour surveillance video from Jeffrey Epstein’s jail has reignited doubts about the circumstances of the disgraced financier’s death. Epstein died by suicide on August 10, 2019, while held at a Manhattan correctional facility awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI.
However, many have speculated that Epstein may have been murdered, possibly to protect influential figures implicated in his alleged sex trafficking network.
On Monday, the DOJ and FBI released a memo alongside the surveillance footage, which shows only part of a stairwell near Epstein’s Special Housing Unit cell. The video skips abruptly from 11:58 p.m. on August 9 to midnight on August 10, leaving a crucial one-minute gap.
The official review found no evidence of a “client list” of Epstein’s alleged pedophile ring or any blackmail scheme, and determined there was no cause to investigate any uncharged third parties. This contradicted earlier claims by former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, who stated she had a client list on her desk and accused the previous administration of suppressing evidence.
During a government meeting, Bondi downplayed the missing minute, explaining that the video is reset nightly and the same gap appears each time. She also walked back previous assertions about the client list, clarifying she referred only to some case files.
Conservative commentators, including former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, have criticized the handling of the investigation, calling for reform. Media figures like Tucker Carlson labeled the memo a “cover-up,” while others urged for Bondi’s removal. Political commentator Mike Cernovich called on President Trump to address the issue, warning it could impact his legacy.
