Trump Vows Extra 10% Tariffs On Countries Aligning With 'Anti-American' Policies Of BRICS

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that countries aligning themselves with the "Anti-American policies" of BRICS, will be charged an additional 10% tariff.

"Any country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump did not clarify or expand on the "Anti-American policies" reference in his post.

Rio summit

The original BRICS group gathered leaders from Brazil, Russia, India and China at its first summit in 2009. The bloc later added South Africa and last year included Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia as members.

At a summit in Rio on Sunday, BRICS leaders took aim at Trump's "indiscriminate" import tariffs and recent Israeli-US strikes on Iran .

The 11 emerging nations, including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, account for about half the world's population and 40 percent of global economic output.

The bloc is divided about much, but found common cause when it comes to the mercurial US leader and his stop-start tariff wars-even if it avoided naming him directly.

Voicing "serious concerns about the rise of unilateral tariff" measures, BRICS members said the tariffs risked hurting the global economy, according to a summit joint statement.

In April, Trump threatened allies and rivals alike with a slew of punitive duties, before offering a months-long reprieve in the face of a fierce market sell-off.

Trump has warned he will impose unilateral levies on partners unless they reach "deals" by August 1.

Earlier, BRICS also offered symbolic backing to fellow member Iran, condemning a series of military strikes on nuclear and other targets carried out by Israel and the United States.

(With inputs from AFP)