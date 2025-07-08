Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) Investor Webinar
The webinar is held via Zoom and registration is available through the following link:
The webinar will commence with discussion from RAAS Research Group Analyst Joshua Baker, who has recently completed a comprehensive research update on Horizon Minerals.
The report is available to all attendees prior to the webinar via the registration page.
Following analyst discussion, Horizon Minerals Managing Director and CEO Grant Haywood will deliver a presentation on the Company, which possesses significant gold operations in the Western Australian Goldfields and an aspirational target to become a 100kozpa producer.
Mr Haywood will also participate in a moderated Q&A session, providing webinar attendees the opportunity to submit questions directly to management.
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.
Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.
Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.Grant Haywood Chief Executive Officer T: +61 8 9386 9534 E: ... Michael Vaughan Media Relations - Fivemark Partners T: +61 422 602 720 E: ...
