Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, And Pipeline Analysis Biovie, Karuna Therapeutics, Cassava Sciences

"Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Insight"DelveInsight's,"Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Insight, 2025" report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease pipeline landscape.

Dementia associated with Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline constitutes 80+ key companies continuously working towards developing 100+ Dementia associated with Alzheimer's Disease treatment therapies.

Dementia associated with Alzheimer's Disease Overview:

Dementia is a general term that refers to a serious decline in cognitive function severe enough to interfere with daily life. The most common cause of dementia is Alzheimer's disease (AD), which accounts for about two-thirds of cases in individuals aged 65 and older. Alzheimer's is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder marked by the gradual deterioration of memory, thinking, language, and behavioral abilities. While Alzheimer's itself is not a direct cause of death, it greatly increases the risk of other health complications that can lead to mortality.

Diagnosing Alzheimer's-related dementia involves a comprehensive assessment that includes a detailed medical history, cognitive evaluations, physical and neurological examinations, and, when necessary, brain imaging. Physicians first rule out other possible causes of cognitive decline, such as nutrient deficiencies or thyroid dysfunction. Cognitive assessments help detect impairments in memory, language, and problem-solving, often revealing patterns specific to Alzheimer's. Imaging techniques like MRI or CT scans may show brain shrinkage in characteristic areas, while advanced diagnostics such as PET scans or analysis of cerebrospinal fluid can identify biomarkers associated with the disease, providing stronger diagnostic support.

Currently, there is no cure for Alzheimer's disease, and the damage to brain cells cannot be reversed. However, treatments are available to help manage symptoms and improve the quality of life for patients and caregivers. Cholinesterase inhibitors are among the commonly prescribed medications; they help improve communication between nerve cells and can temporarily reduce symptoms such as memory loss, confusion, and impaired judgment. The FDA has approved several drugs for symptom management, including donepezil (Aricept) for all stages of Alzheimer's, and galantamine (Razadyne) and rivastigmine (Exelon) for mild to moderate stages of the disease.

"Dementia associated with Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Dementia associated with Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market.

DelveInsight's Dementia associated with Alzheimer's Disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for Dementia associated with Alzheimer's Disease treatment.

In September 2025, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare approved KISUNLA (donanemab-azbt, 350 mg/20 mL) for intravenous infusion every four weeks. Developed by Eli Lilly, this treatment is designed for adults with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease, including mild dementia, who have confirmed amyloid pathology.

In July 2025, the FDA approved Eli Lilly's donanemab, an anti-amyloid antibody, making it the third drug intended to modify the progression of Alzheimer's disease. This approval is expected to intensify competition between Eli Lilly's donanemab and Biogen and Eisai's ADUHELM (aducanumab) and LEQEMBI (lecanemab).

Key Dementia associated with Alzheimer's Disease companies such as BioVie, Karuna Therapeutics, Cassava Sciences, Inc., Cognition Therapeutics, Alector, TrueBinding, KeyMed Biosciences, Alzinova, AriBio Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly & Co., Cognition Therapeutics, AbbVie Inc., Allyx Therapeutics, Inc., Eisai Inc., Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and others are evaluating new drugs for Dementia associated with Alzheimer's Disease to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Dementia associated with Alzheimer's Disease pipeline therapies in various stages of development include NE3107, KarXT, Simufilam, CT-1812, CM383, and others.

NE3107: BioVie

KarXT: Karuna Therapeutics

Simufilam: Cassava Sciences

CT-1812: Cognition Therapeutics CM383: KeyMed Biosciences

More than 80 leading companies are actively engaged in developing treatments for Dementia Associated with Alzheimer's Disease. Among these, BioVie, Karuna Therapeutics, and Cassava Sciences have advanced their drug candidates to the most progressed stage of development-Phase III clinical trials.

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Dementia associated with Alzheimer's Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Dementia associated with Alzheimer's Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

