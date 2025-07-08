Custom Living Care Shines Light On The Importance Of In-Home Pediatric Nursing For Georgia Families

MENAFN - GetNews) For families raising medically fragile children, access to consistent, high-quality care can be life-changing-and for many in Georgia, that care is available right at home.

ATLANTA, GA - July 8, 2025 - For families raising medically fragile children, access to consistent, high-quality care can be life-changing-and for many in Georgia, that care is available right at home. Custom Living Care, a trusted provider of in-home pediatric healthcare services, is raising awareness about the vital role skilled home nursing plays in helping children thrive outside of hospital walls.

At a time when hospitals face overcrowding and families seek more personalized care, Custom Living Care is meeting that need by delivering compassionate, nurse-led healthcare in the child's home environment. From managing ventilators and feeding tubes to providing one-on-one personal care support, the agency's services are tailored to meet the medical, emotional, and developmental needs of each child.

“Our work is about more than medicine-it's about restoring normalcy and comfort to families navigating medical challenges,” said a representative from Custom Living Care.“When children receive care at home, they heal better, smile more, and experience greater stability.”

Custom Living Care works closely with the Georgia Pediatric Program (GAPP), a Medicaid initiative that covers in-home care for children under 21 with qualifying medical needs. This collaboration allows families to access:



24/7 Skilled Nursing by RNs & LPNs – Including care for tracheostomies, feeding tubes, respiratory issues, and seizure disorders.

Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) – Supporting mobility, feeding, hygiene, and daily living activities. Comprehensive Pediatric Care Plans – Designed in partnership with physicians and families to meet the child's specific needs.



Parents and caregivers can begin the process with a free consultation, where a Custom Living Care expert will assess their situation and guide them through GAPP eligibility and care options.

To schedule a free consultation or learn more, visit .

About Custom Living Care

Custom Living Care is a premium home health care agency in Georgia, dedicated to providing high-quality, reliable care tailored to each client's needs. The agency's team consists of experienced and compassionate professionals, including Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, and Certified Nursing Assistants, all of whom are fully licensed, background-checked, CPR-certified, and TB-tested to ensure safety and excellence in care. Specializing in pediatric healthcare services, Custom Living Care offers families trusted, professional support.