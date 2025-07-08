MAJC Launches Digital Community Platform For Hospitality Professionals
Logo of MAJC overlaying a restaurant
Built for restaurant owners, operators, chefs, and hospitality teams, the platform tackles the industry's most pressing challenges, including staffing, retention, and operational efficiency. It offers access to a connected community, real-world resources, and practical solutions.
“Hospitality is a team sport,” said MAJC co-founder Andy Coughlin.“But for too long, operators have had to do it all alone. MAJC changes that.”
Built by Operators, for Operators
Inside the MAJC Community, members gain access to:
- Live Office Hours with chef Matt Jennings for real-time coaching and problem-solving Monthly Expert Sessions on topics like HR, finance, marketing, and sustainability Interactive forums for peer-to-peer learning and shared best practices Plug-and-play templates for hiring, onboarding, scheduling, and beyond Confidential advice channels for sensitive operational questions
Whether you're hiring your first GM or leading a multi-unit group, MAJC provides a scalable support system grounded in real industry experience.
“There's no manual for success in hospitality,” said Jennings.“That's why we built MAJC-to give operators access to the kind of tools, conversations, and coaching that actually move the needle.”
Founders Membership Now Available
To celebrate the launch, MAJC is offering a limited number of Founders Memberships: free access to the full suite of platform features, including live sessions, expert resources, and the complete digital library of systems and templates.
Hospitality professionals can join today at majc.ai and start building stronger, more sustainable businesses together.
About MAJC
Run a Stronger, Smarter, Hospitality Business. MAJC gives you the tools, support, and community to build a more sustainable, profitable operation.
