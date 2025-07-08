America's Home Link Launches: A Revolutionary Platform Uniting Homebuyers, Realtors, And Service Pros Under One Roof

Americas HomeLink

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today marks the official launch of , an ambitious new platform that is redefining how Americans find, buy, sell, and care for their homes. Designed as the nation's first true one-stop home services ecosystem, America's Home Link brings together homebuyers, homeowners, Realtors, and local service professionals in a powerful, integrated digital hub.

All Your Home Needs, In One Place

At its core, America's Home Link is solving a massive problem in the real estate and home services industry: fragmentation. Whether you're searching for a Realtor, mortgage broker, home inspector, contractor, plumber, electrician, decorator, or landscaper - America's Home Link is building a comprehensive directory of trusted local experts, making it easier than ever for consumers to find everything they need under one digital roof.

“Our mission is simple, to become the go-to destination for everything related to your home. From buying your dream house with the help of exclusive local agents, to finding reliable service pros to maintain it, we're connecting the dots in a way that's never been done before.

For Realtors: An Unmatched Business Accelerator:

America's Home Link is launching with a strategic focus on Realtors, supported by a database of over 2 million real estate agents across the U.S. The platform offers three distinct membership levels:

✅ Free Membership – Agents can create a professional profile, list unlimited properties, and appear in buyer searches at no cost.

✅ Gold Membership ($300/mo) – Gain priority search rankings, enhanced profiles with videos and reviews, listing analytics, and an early invite to advanced AI tools.

✅ Platinum Realtor Partner ($5,000 one-time) – Own your ZIP code. Get all leads from your exclusive territory (population ~100,000 per zone), top featured placements, a personal landing page, 100 free leads, and lifetime access to platform updates.

What sets the Exclusive Realtor Partner program apart is its territory exclusivity model. Only a maximum of three agents can lock a territory of 100,000 people, ensuring all platform-generated and marketing-driven leads - including from reality TV shows and influencer campaigns - funnel directly to them first. It's a Zillow-level exposure opportunity but with guaranteed lead rights.

Built-In CRM & Future-Ready AI

The platform isn't just about listing homes. It comes with a fully integrated CRM designed to help agents take leads from“new prospect” to“closed deal.” Features include:

- Automated lead routing & follow-up

- Email, text, and push notifications

- Appointment scheduling

- Pipeline & workflow tracking

- Marketing tools (brochure maker, video sends, ringless voicemails)

- Payment and invoicing, contracts via DocuSign

- Future AI upgrades like predictive pricing, smart listing optimizers, and buyer-match engines.



“Agents can literally run their entire business inside America's Home Link,” the team notes.“From generating leads to sending contracts, it's a complete digital office.”

For Homebuyers & Homeowners: Smart Search, Local Expertise:

Consumers visiting can:

🔍 Search properties by ZIP, city, neighborhood, school district, and more

❤️ Save favorites, set up alerts, and chat directly with agents

📊 Track home values (coming soon), get maintenance reminders, and connect with local vetted contractors, plumbers, and landscapers.

A Vision Beyond Real Estate:

The long-term goal is to build a“Zillow for every profession,” creating specialized listing pages not just for homes, but for mortgage brokers, inspectors, contractors, and every home-related pro - each with exclusive territory opportunities.

“We're building a platform that's duplicatable across industries,” says the launch team.“Real estate is just the beginning.”

Visit, Explore, and Join

The site is live now at . Realtors can watch the presentation here, explore the full platform tour here, and see the business model in action.

For consumers, it's your new headquarters for finding trusted local experts to guide you through every step of your home journey.

About America's Home Link

Americas Home Link is on a mission to revolutionize how Americans buy, sell, and maintain their homes by connecting them with exclusive local professionals through a powerful digital platform. With robust CRM tools, AI-driven marketing, and a unique territory exclusivity model, it's reshaping how real estate and home services are done across the country.

🚀 Ready to find your dream home - or claim your territory?

Visit today.

Ahmad Butt

Napollo Software Design

