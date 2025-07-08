403
University Of Birmingham Dubai Invites Applications For Msc In Financial Data Science
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) July 8, 2025: The University of Birmingham Dubai is now inviting applications for their MSc program in Financial Data Science, designed to equip students with the skills to analyze and interpret complex financial data using advanced mathematical and computational techniques.
This interdisciplinary program combines finance, mathematics, statistics, and data science to provide practical experience in harnessing data for informed decision-making. Students will explore topics such as mathematical modeling of randomness, data visualization, deep learning and neural networks, and the foundations of data analysis and statistical techniques.
Programme delivery:
The program is structured for students, over 12 months for full-time students or 24 months for part-time students, comprising 120 credits of taught modules and a 60-credit research project. The dissertation offers an opportunity to work one-on-one with a leading expert in the field, applying knowledge to an independent research project that culminates in a well-structured dissertation demonstrating advanced research, analytical, and communication skills.
Course Date: September 2025
Delivery Format: In person
Entry Requirements:
· A 2:1 Honours Degree in Mathematics and/or Statistics or a programme with advanced mathematical and/or statistical components.
· IELTS: 6.5 with no less than 6.0 in any band
Application process: Applications for September 2025 are open. There is no application fee.
Tuition:
· AED 168,608 per year (full-time)
· AED 84,304 per year (part-time)
Scholarship: Scholarship options at the University of Birmingham Dubai are designed to benefit all students, and the financial rewards can be carried forward through the entire programme across the foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate levels.
About The University of Birmingham
The University of Birmingham is a global top 100 university and a member of the elite Russell Group of UK universities.
The University of Birmingham was established by Queen Victoria in 1900 as Great Britain's first civic university, where students from all religions and backgrounds were accepted on an equal basis. Renowned for its research excellence, the University's researchers have received 10 Nobel Prizes. From pioneering organ transplants, discovering gravitational waves and furthering understanding of Shakespeare, to developing cures for cancer, advances in robotics and revealing the structure of DNA, the University has been at the forefront of some of the most ground-breaking discoveries of the last 100 years.
The University of Birmingham Dubai adheres to the same teaching standards and values as the Birmingham campus, bringing the heritage, prestige, and global recognition of the UK campus to Dubai. The University of Birmingham Dubai's iconic award-winning new campus is embedded with cutting-edge technology, allowing innovative, multidisciplinary teaching and learning to deliver an educational experience like no other in Dubai. The campus recently won a Special Prize in the prestigious Prix Versailles architecture and design awards.
